EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks near 2-month low, rupiah recovers

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Philippine shares fell for the third straight session on Thursday as domestic coronavirus cases topped 1,000 for a seventh successive day and renewed U.S.-China tensions weighed on a number of emerging Asian markets.

    * Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks https://tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA
    * Philippine stocks hit lowest since June 1
    * Singapore shares climb 1%
    * U.S.-China worries cap broader view

    By Shashwat Awasthi
    July 23 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell for the third straight session on Thursday as
domestic coronavirus cases topped 1,000 for a seventh successive day and renewed U.S.-China
tensions weighed on a number of emerging Asian markets.
    Stock markets in Taiwan <.TWII> and South Korea <.KS11> tracked a roughly half percent fall
in Shanghai shares after Beijing on Wednesday called the shutdown of its Houston consulate an
"unprecedented escalation" of tensions with the United States. [nL3N2ET1XV]
    Seoul shares also weakened as the country slid into recession in the second quarter.
    Indonesia was among those bucking the trend, however, with the rupiah recouping more of last
week's hefty losses against a shaky U.S. dollar.
    Manila's benchmark index <.PSI>, the region's biggest laggard this year, sank as much as
2.4% before recovering some ground to end 0.6% lower as worries about its COVID-19 outbreak
continued to grow. [nP9N2DB01V]
    Chinese state media on Thursday cast the events in Houston as an attempt to blame Beijing
for U.S. failures ahead of the November presidential election but many traders still expect the
country to retaliate.
    "While investors had been shrugging off earlier aggravation on Hong Kong and more, the
shuttering of foreign consulates perhaps opens up a new front for U.S.-China tensions," said IG
market strategist Jingyi Pan.
    Among currencies, the rupiah <IDR=> rose 0.7% to its strongest level this week, gaining for
a third straight day despite a record increase in new virus cases on Wednesday. [nJ9N2C200E]
    Southeast Asia's worst performing currency so far this year had lost more than 2% last week
after Bank Indonesia cut interest rates for a fourth time this year and COVID-19 infections
continued to multiply.
    Jakarta stocks <.JKSE> advanced 0.7% to their highest since March 11.
    In tourism-reliant Thailand, where a swathe of cabinet resignations this month has stoked
political and economic uncertainty, the baht <THB=> and stocks <.SETI> eased.
    The central bank on Thursday denied intervening in the currency market to strengthen
exporters' competitive edge and dismissed a media report that Thailand could be added to a U.S.
watch list for currency manipulation as speculation. [nL3N2ET2TF]
    Singapore stocks <.STI> bounced after losses on Wednesday to add 1%.
    
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    
    ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 5.7 basis points at 6.935%
    ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index <.JKSE> include Indofarma Tbk <INAF.JK> up 25%,
Phapros Tbk <PEHA.JK> up 24.92% and Kimia Farma Tbk <KAEF.JK> up ​24.77%
    ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI <.STI> include Mapletree Logistics Trust <MAPL.SI> up
5.42%, Mapletree Industrial Trust <MAPI.SI> up 4.71% and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust
<AEMN.SI> up 4.49%
    
        
  Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0650 GMT                                           
   COUNTRY      FX RIC    FX DAILY %    FX YTD %     INDEX    STOCKS DAILY %  STOCKS YTD %
    Japan       <JPY=>      +0.05        +1.42      <.N225>       -0.58          -3.83
    China     <CNY=CFXS>    +0.06        -0.45      <.SSEC>       -0.59           8.63
    India      <INR=IN>     -0.18        -4.49      <.NSEI>        0.64          -7.93
  Indonesia     <IDR=>      +0.65        -4.51      <.JKSE>        0.66          -18.34
  Malaysia      <MYR=>      -0.07        -3.79      <.KLSE>        0.72           0.61
 Philippines    <PHP=>      -0.02        +2.63       <.PSI>       -0.58          -22.86
  S. Korea    <KRW=KFTC>    -0.17        -3.42      <.KS11>       -0.56           0.84
  Singapore     <SGD=>      +0.20        -2.76       <.STI>        0.94          -18.74
   Taiwan      <TWD=TP>     +0.40        +2.37      <.TWII>       -0.48           3.47
  Thailand     <THB=TH>     -0.06        -5.41      <.SETI>       -0.12          -14.21
 
 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Pranav A K in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
 ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAPL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters