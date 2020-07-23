EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks near 2-month low, rupiah recovers

* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks https://tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Philippine stocks hit lowest since June 1 * Singapore shares climb 1% * U.S.-China worries cap broader view By Shashwat Awasthi July 23 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell for the third straight session on Thursday as domestic coronavirus cases topped 1,000 for a seventh successive day and renewed U.S.-China tensions weighed on a number of emerging Asian markets. Stock markets in Taiwan <.TWII> and South Korea <.KS11> tracked a roughly half percent fall in Shanghai shares after Beijing on Wednesday called the shutdown of its Houston consulate an "unprecedented escalation" of tensions with the United States. [nL3N2ET1XV] Seoul shares also weakened as the country slid into recession in the second quarter. Indonesia was among those bucking the trend, however, with the rupiah recouping more of last week's hefty losses against a shaky U.S. dollar. Manila's benchmark index <.PSI>, the region's biggest laggard this year, sank as much as 2.4% before recovering some ground to end 0.6% lower as worries about its COVID-19 outbreak continued to grow. [nP9N2DB01V] Chinese state media on Thursday cast the events in Houston as an attempt to blame Beijing for U.S. failures ahead of the November presidential election but many traders still expect the country to retaliate. "While investors had been shrugging off earlier aggravation on Hong Kong and more, the shuttering of foreign consulates perhaps opens up a new front for U.S.-China tensions," said IG market strategist Jingyi Pan. Among currencies, the rupiah <IDR=> rose 0.7% to its strongest level this week, gaining for a third straight day despite a record increase in new virus cases on Wednesday. [nJ9N2C200E] Southeast Asia's worst performing currency so far this year had lost more than 2% last week after Bank Indonesia cut interest rates for a fourth time this year and COVID-19 infections continued to multiply. Jakarta stocks <.JKSE> advanced 0.7% to their highest since March 11. In tourism-reliant Thailand, where a swathe of cabinet resignations this month has stoked political and economic uncertainty, the baht <THB=> and stocks <.SETI> eased. The central bank on Thursday denied intervening in the currency market to strengthen exporters' competitive edge and dismissed a media report that Thailand could be added to a U.S. watch list for currency manipulation as speculation. [nL3N2ET2TF] Singapore stocks <.STI> bounced after losses on Wednesday to add 1%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 5.7 basis points at 6.935% ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index <.JKSE> include Indofarma Tbk <INAF.JK> up 25%, Phapros Tbk <PEHA.JK> up 24.92% and Kimia Farma Tbk <KAEF.JK> up ​24.77% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI <.STI> include Mapletree Logistics Trust <MAPL.SI> up 5.42%, Mapletree Industrial Trust <MAPI.SI> up 4.71% and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust <AEMN.SI> up 4.49% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0650 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan <JPY=> +0.05 +1.42 <.N225> -0.58 -3.83 China <CNY=CFXS> +0.06 -0.45 <.SSEC> -0.59 8.63 India <INR=IN> -0.18 -4.49 <.NSEI> 0.64 -7.93 Indonesia <IDR=> +0.65 -4.51 <.JKSE> 0.66 -18.34 Malaysia <MYR=> -0.07 -3.79 <.KLSE> 0.72 0.61 Philippines <PHP=> -0.02 +2.63 <.PSI> -0.58 -22.86 S. Korea <KRW=KFTC> -0.17 -3.42 <.KS11> -0.56 0.84 Singapore <SGD=> +0.20 -2.76 <.STI> 0.94 -18.74 Taiwan <TWD=TP> +0.40 +2.37 <.TWII> -0.48 3.47 Thailand <THB=TH> -0.06 -5.41 <.SETI> -0.12 -14.21 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Pranav A K in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA

