EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks jump on vaccine hopes, dovish c.bank

By Soumyajit Saha

June 25 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks hit more than one-week highs on Friday, as market participants looked towards an expected increase in vaccine supply, while the country's central bank reiterating its dovish stance further boosted sentiment.

A broader dollar retreat and a bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on infrastructure spending also boosted emerging assets, with the Thai baht strengthening from a 13-month low hit on Thursday.

Manila stocks .PSI rose 0.9% to register their fourth weekly gain in five, a day after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) cited continued risks from rising coronavirus infections to keep policy accommodative, and left benchmark rates at a record low.

The dovish stance means "local monetary policy normalisation may indeed be a long way off and the real economy still has leeway to take advantage of the low interest rate environment and help lift economic recovery and expansion," said Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, chief economist at The Union Bank of the Philippines.

The country has also approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian vaccine developer Bharat Biotech, and will receive a million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine from Japan.

The Thai baht THB=TH strengthened as much as 0.28% in its best session since June 11, recovering from two consecutive sessions of hitting over 13-month lows.

The baht had skidded lower after Thailand's central bank on Wednesday downgraded annual growth forecasts and pledged an accommodative policy stance

Political uncertainty is also weighing. Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets on Thursday, calling for the prime minister to resign.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC jumped most in more than a month, a day after the country's central bank said it expected upward inflationary pressure, reinforcing views it was shifting to less accommodative stance

Stock markets across Asia rose, tracking U.S. indexes which hit record highs overnight after and President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

Jakarta stocks .JKSE rose nearly 1% to snap two sessions of losses, while Malaysian shares .KLSE registered their best session in a week.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 9 basis points at 6.52%

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.09 basis points at 3.296%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0709 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.08

-6.80

.N225

0.66

5.91

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.28

+1.15

.SSEC

1.12

3.85

India

INR=IN

-0.05

-1.53

.NSEI

0.24

13.21

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.03

-2.77

.JKSE

0.59

1.14

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.14

-3.18

.KLSE

0.34

-4.06

Philippines

PHP=

+0.09

-0.97

.PSI

0.94

-2.65

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.64

-3.68

.KS11

0.51

14.94

Singapore

SGD=

+0.13

-1.51

.STI

0.12

9.83

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.46

+2.19

.TWII

0.55

18.81

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.35

-5.58

.SETI

0.06

9.47

Philippine benchmark index weekly movehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xT05tA

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.