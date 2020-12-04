EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks fall as vaccine, economic recovery hopes ebb

By Shashwat Awasthi

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Philippine shares snapped a three-day winning run on Friday, hit by a forecast of a deeper economic contraction in the country this year and news that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N had halved its COVID-19 vaccine production target for 2020.

Trading across other emerging Asian stock markets remained mixed as sentiment around downbeat vaccine headlines was partly offset by hopes that a U.S. coronavirus aid plan would be pushed through Congress.

Stocks in Indonesia .JKSE and Malaysia .KLSE fell 0.4%, while South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 climbed 1.6% to a record as shares of chipmakers continued to strengthen.

Manila shares .PSI dropped 0.7% and the peso PHP= eased after officials on Thursday forecast a 8.5%-9.5% contraction in the economy, compared with a previous forecast of a 5.5% decline.

The Philippine economy, one of Asia's fastest-growing before the pandemic, is still expected to rebound strongly over the next two years and recent upbeat manufacturing and jobs data has supported the recovery view.

Raul Ruiz, head of research at RCBC Securities, said vaccine headlines were heavily affecting sentiment as investors had turned their attention to the speed and magnitude of recovery in 2021.

"In this regard, news that the distribution of Pfizer's vaccine would be constrained by supply chain issues probably has more bearing on the market," Ruiz said, also attributing the fall to profit-taking after a 15% rally in stocks since October.

Indian shares .NSEI advanced, largely unaffected after the Reserve Bank of India, as widely expected, left its repo rate unchanged at the end of a three-day policy meeting on Friday.

"The evolving growth-inflation mix suggest that the (Indian) central bank monetary policy committee would prefer to settle into a long pause, with a bias to anchor rates through strong dovish guidance," strategists at Singapore bank DBS said.

Among currencies, the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC each jumped more than 1%, while others failed to make significant headway despite the U.S. dollar's woes. FRX/

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 3.6 basis points at 4.796%

** In the Philippines, top index losers are SM Prime Holdings SMPH.PS, down 2.82%, Aboitiz Equity Ventures AEV.PS, off 2.19% and SM Investments SM.PS, down 2.01%

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include NFC Indonesia NFCX.JK, down 6.67%, Protech Mitra Perkasa OASA.JK, off 6.63% and Kedaung Indah Can KICI.JK, down 6.47%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0423 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.04

+4.56

.N225

-0.38

12.90

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

+6.49

.SSEC

-0.35

12.46

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-3.36

.NSEI

0.51

8.48

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-1.56

.JKSE

-0.35

-7.89

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.31

+0.70

.KLSE

-0.36

2.11

Philippines

PHP=

-0.10

+5.45

.PSI

-0.61

-8.51

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.04

+6.51

.KS11

1.26

24.23

Singapore

SGD=

+0.06

+0.86

.STI

0.33

-12.14

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.28

+6.36

.TWII

0.84

17.48

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.10

-0.80

.SETI

0.56

-8.45

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

