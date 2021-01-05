EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks fall as rate cut hopes fade, S. Korea index at record

By Anushka Trivedi

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Philippine shares slumped 1% on Tuesday as higher-than-expected inflation figures dimmed hopes of an interest rate cut in the near term, while the tech-heavy South Korean bourse scaled a record peak on robust chip export forecast for the year.

Manila's index .PSI dropped to a one-week low as inflation in December touched a near two-year high and the top end of the central bank's projected range, owing to elevated food prices after weather disturbances damaged crop yields.

"The market is responding to the higher-than-expected December inflation print," said Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines.

The high inflation figure has reduced chances of an interest rate cut further, but the fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures expected this month would be key, he added.

Meanwhile, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) played down the risk of surging prices, saying that it intends to keep policy rates low for the next few quarters to support the pandemic-hit economy.

The Philippine peso PHP= was steady at 48.030 per dollar mark.

Trade-reliant South Korea's stocks .KS11 closed up 1.6%, marking their seventh straight session of gains and the longest buying spree since mid-November.

The country forecast a 10% jump in semiconductor exports this year on sustained demand for tech gadgets as the COVID-19 pandemic forces a shift to working remotely.

Thai stocks .SETI gained 1.4%, with some investors relieved that authorities were holding off on imposing a national lockdown despite rising infections.

Most other equity markets in the region were subdued while Asian currencies traded flat-to-lower as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a crucial Senate election in the United States.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the Thai baht THB=TH eased 0.1%, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC slid 0.5%.

A Democratic victory in the elections would hand the party control of the Senate, potentially leading to more tax reforms and fiscal stimulus which would push the long-term U.S. Treasury yields higher, making the dollar more attractive versus emerging currencies, analysts said.

HIGHLIGHTS

** The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP bucked the wider trend with gains of 1.6%

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up about 7.4 basis points at 5.005%

** In South Korea, chip giants Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS jumped 1.1% and 3.6%, respectively

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0739 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.18

+0.32

.N225

-0.37

-1.04

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.00

+1.03

.SSEC

0.73

1.60

India

INR=IN

-0.12

-0.06

.NSEI

0.12

1.20

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.11

+1.01

.JKSE

0.21

2.32

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.05

+0.35

.KLSE

0.21

-1.31

Philippines

PHP=

-0.03

-0.07

.PSI

-0.88

-0.08

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.51

-0.13

.KS11

1.57

4.08

Singapore

SGD=

+0.15

+0.19

.STI

-0.14

0.39

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.61

+1.82

.TWII

0.66

1.82

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.07

+0.23

.SETI

1.36

2.68

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.