EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine shares bounce back; India weighs loan moratorium ruling

Shruti Sonal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Philippine shares bounced back on Tuesday after two days of losses, while India reversed early gains as investors jostled with a ruling by the country's top court on the extension of loan moratorium.

March 23 (Reuters) - Philippine shares bounced back on Tuesday after two days of losses, while India reversed early gains as investors jostled with a ruling by the country's top court on the extension of loan moratorium.

Indian shares .NSEI, which had risen as much as 0.9% during the day, were trading flat by 0625 GMT as the Supreme Court refused to extend the loan moratorium beyond the six-month period which ended on Aug. 31.

Beaten-down bank stocks initially jumped after the ruling but pared gains as the court said borrowers cannot be charged any form of additional interest for non-payment during the moratorium period.

The Philippine benchmark .PSI, which shed nearly 4% in the past two sessions, climbed 0.8% boosted by real estate firms .PSPR, which gained 2%.

Real estate firm Megaworld Corp MEG.PS led gains on the benchmark, up 3.9%, and property developer SM Prime Holdings SMPH.PS added over 2%.

Investors were reportedly encouraged by a repeated pushback from Philippine authorities about hard lockdowns, said ING economist Nicholas Mapa.

Philippine authorities prefer smaller, targeted restrictions over a hard lockdown to support the economy, President Rodrigo Duterte said in a live-streamed briefing on Monday evening, according to Bloomberg.

Weighing on sentiment, Chinese markets shed over 1% as tensions between Beijing and Western countries heated up over sanctions related to human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

South Korea's benchmark closed lower for a third consecutive day, while Malaysia declined 0.7%.

The Singapore bourse .STI was flat, with investors shrugging off data which showed the city-state's February main price gauge turned positive for the first time in a year, fuelled by an increase in services costs and higher food inflation.

Most regional currencies weakened as the U.S. dollar steadied ahead of a Congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= dropped 0.2% each, while South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Indonesian rupiah IDR= shed 0.1%.

Highlights:

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 5 basis points at 1.72%

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Genting Bhd GENT.KL; Genting Malaysia Bhd GENM.KL; Supermax Corporation Bhd SUPM.KL

** Shares in Singapore's CapitaLand surge on restructuring plan

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0646 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.07

-5.07

.N225

-0.61

5.65

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.05

+0.26

.SSEC

-1.15

-2.00

India

INR=IN

+0.10

+1.07

.NSEI

0.07

5.47

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

-2.57

.JKSE

-0.39

4.98

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.24

-2.47

.KLSE

-0.70

-1.34

Philippines

PHP=

-0.21

-1.23

.PSI

0.80

-9.71

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.12

-3.85

.KS11

-1.01

4.57

Singapore

SGD=

-0.10

-1.54

.STI

0.05

10.05

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.02

-0.06

.TWII

-0.07

9.81

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.06

-3.14

.SETI

0.07

8.15

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

