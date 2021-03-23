EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine shares bounce back; India weighs loan moratorium ruling
Philippine shares recovers after 2 days of losses
S. Korea shares falls for third straight day
India's top court rules against extension of loan moratoriums
March 23 (Reuters) - Philippine shares bounced back on Tuesday after two days of losses, while India reversed early gains as investors jostled with a ruling by the country's top court on the extension of loan moratorium.
Indian shares .NSEI, which had risen as much as 0.9% during the day, were trading flat by 0625 GMT as the Supreme Court refused to extend the loan moratorium beyond the six-month period which ended on Aug. 31.
Beaten-down bank stocks initially jumped after the ruling but pared gains as the court said borrowers cannot be charged any form of additional interest for non-payment during the moratorium period.
The Philippine benchmark .PSI, which shed nearly 4% in the past two sessions, climbed 0.8% boosted by real estate firms .PSPR, which gained 2%.
Real estate firm Megaworld Corp MEG.PS led gains on the benchmark, up 3.9%, and property developer SM Prime Holdings SMPH.PS added over 2%.
Investors were reportedly encouraged by a repeated pushback from Philippine authorities about hard lockdowns, said ING economist Nicholas Mapa.
Philippine authorities prefer smaller, targeted restrictions over a hard lockdown to support the economy, President Rodrigo Duterte said in a live-streamed briefing on Monday evening, according to Bloomberg.
Weighing on sentiment, Chinese markets shed over 1% as tensions between Beijing and Western countries heated up over sanctions related to human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
South Korea's benchmark closed lower for a third consecutive day, while Malaysia declined 0.7%.
The Singapore bourse .STI was flat, with investors shrugging off data which showed the city-state's February main price gauge turned positive for the first time in a year, fuelled by an increase in services costs and higher food inflation.
Most regional currencies weakened as the U.S. dollar steadied ahead of a Congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day.
The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= dropped 0.2% each, while South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Indonesian rupiah IDR= shed 0.1%.
Highlights:
** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 5 basis points at 1.72%
** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Genting Bhd GENT.KL; Genting Malaysia Bhd GENM.KL; Supermax Corporation Bhd SUPM.KL
** Shares in Singapore's CapitaLand surge on restructuring plan
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0646 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
+0.07
-5.07
.N225
-0.61
5.65
China
CNY=CFXS
-0.05
+0.26
.SSEC
-1.15
-2.00
India
INR=IN
+0.10
+1.07
.NSEI
0.07
5.47
Indonesia
IDR=
-0.07
-2.57
.JKSE
-0.39
4.98
Malaysia
MYR=
-0.24
-2.47
.KLSE
-0.70
-1.34
Philippines
PHP=
-0.21
-1.23
.PSI
0.80
-9.71
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
-0.12
-3.85
.KS11
-1.01
4.57
Singapore
SGD=
-0.10
-1.54
.STI
0.05
10.05
Taiwan
TWD=TP
-0.02
-0.06
.TWII
-0.07
9.81
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.06
-3.14
.SETI
0.07
8.15
(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))
