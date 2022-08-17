EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso ticks higher ahead of likely c.bank rate hike

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.850

135.01

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3808

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

30.000

29.981

-0.06

Korean won

1315.300

1310.3

-0.38

Baht

35.490

35.45

-0.11

Peso

55.850

55.96

+0.20

Rupiah

14775.000

14765

-0.07

Rupee

79.445

79.445

0.00

Ringgit

4.469

4.466

-0.07

Yuan

6.784

6.7805

-0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.850

115.08

-14.66

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3490

-2.39

Taiwan dlr

30.000

27.676

-7.75

Korean won

1315.300

1188.60

-9.63

Baht

35.490

33.39

-5.92

Peso

55.850

50.99

-8.70

Rupiah

14775.000

14250

-3.55

Rupee

79.445

74.33

-6.44

Ringgit

4.469

4.1640

-6.82

Yuan

6.784

6.3550

-6.32

