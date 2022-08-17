EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso ticks higher ahead of likely c.bank rate hike

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.850
135.01
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.382
1.3808
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
30.000
29.981
-0.06
Korean won
1315.300
1310.3
-0.38
Baht
35.490
35.45
-0.11
Peso
55.850
55.96
+0.20
Rupiah
14775.000
14765
-0.07
Rupee
79.445
79.445
0.00
Ringgit
4.469
4.466
-0.07
Yuan
6.784
6.7805
-0.05
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.850
115.08
-14.66
Sing dlr
1.382
1.3490
-2.39
Taiwan dlr
30.000
27.676
-7.75
Korean won
1315.300
1188.60
-9.63
Baht
35.490
33.39
-5.92
Peso
55.850
50.99
-8.70
Rupiah
14775.000
14250
-3.55
Rupee
79.445
74.33
-6.44
Ringgit
4.469
4.1640
-6.82
Yuan
6.784
6.3550
-6.32
(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com))
