EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Thai baht lose most among muted Asian currencies

June 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.31
144.46
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.3527
1.3526
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
31.072
31.072
0.00
Korean won
1306.5
1307.3
+0.06
Baht
35.63
35.57
-0.17
Peso
55.33
55.21
-0.22
Yuan
7.2435
7.2390
-0.06
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.31
131.11
-9.15
Sing dlr
1.3527
1.3398
-0.95
Taiwan dlr
31.072
30.708
-1.17
Korean won
1306.5
1264.5
-3.21
Baht
35.63
34.59
-2.93
Peso
55.330
55.670
+0.61
Rupiah
14990
15565
+3.84
Rupee
82.06
82.72
+0.81
Ringgit
4.6690
4.4000
-5.76
Yuan
7.244
6.900
-4.74
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)
((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.