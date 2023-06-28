News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Thai baht lose most among muted Asian currencies

June 28, 2023 — 10:16 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.31

144.46

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.3527

1.3526

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

31.072

31.072

0.00

Korean won

1306.5

1307.3

+0.06

Baht

35.63

35.57

-0.17

Peso

55.33

55.21

-0.22

Yuan

7.2435

7.2390

-0.06

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.31

131.11

-9.15

Sing dlr

1.3527

1.3398

-0.95

Taiwan dlr

31.072

30.708

-1.17

Korean won

1306.5

1264.5

-3.21

Baht

35.63

34.59

-2.93

Peso

55.330

55.670

+0.61

Rupiah

14990

15565

+3.84

Rupee

82.06

82.72

+0.81

Ringgit

4.6690

4.4000

-5.76

Yuan

7.244

6.900

-4.74

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

