EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Thai baht lead Asian currencies higher

July 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.550

144.32

-0.16

Sing dlr

1.352

1.352

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

31.112

31.135

+0.07

Korean won

1312.700

1317.7

+0.38

Baht

35.160

35.325

+0.47

Peso

55.050

55.264

+0.39

Rupiah

15020.000

14990

-0.20

Rupee

82.038

82.0375

0.00

Ringgit

4.664

4.665

+0.02

Yuan

7.242

7.251

+0.12

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.550

131.110

-9.30

Sing dlr

1.352

1.340

-0.89

Taiwan dlr

31.112

30.708

-1.30

Korean won

1312.700

1264.500

-3.67

Baht

35.160

34.585

-1.64

Peso

55.050

55.670

+1.13

Rupiah

15020.000

15565.000

+3.63

Rupee

82.038

82.720

+0.83

Ringgit

4.664

4.400

-5.66

Yuan

7.242

6.900

-4.73

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

