EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Thai baht lead Asian currencies higher

July 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.550
144.32
-0.16
Sing dlr
1.352
1.352
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
31.112
31.135
+0.07
Korean won
1312.700
1317.7
+0.38
Baht
35.160
35.325
+0.47
Peso
55.050
55.264
+0.39
Rupiah
15020.000
14990
-0.20
Rupee
82.038
82.0375
0.00
Ringgit
4.664
4.665
+0.02
Yuan
7.242
7.251
+0.12
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.550
131.110
-9.30
Sing dlr
1.352
1.340
-0.89
Taiwan dlr
31.112
30.708
-1.30
Korean won
1312.700
1264.500
-3.67
Baht
35.160
34.585
-1.64
Peso
55.050
55.670
+1.13
Rupiah
15020.000
15565.000
+3.63
Rupee
82.038
82.720
+0.83
Ringgit
4.664
4.400
-5.66
Yuan
7.242
6.900
-4.73
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.