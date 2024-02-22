EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Thai baht inch lower among subdued Asian FX

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.440
150.51
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3427
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
31.546
31.519
-0.09
Korean won
1328.500
1328.7
+0.02
Baht
35.950
35.925
-0.07
Peso
55.840
55.72
-0.21
Rupiah
15580.000
15585
+0.03
Rupee
82.840
82.84
0.00
Ringgit
4.774
4.773
-0.02
Yuan
7.193
7.1937
+0.01
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.440
141.060
-6.24
Sing dlr
1.342
1.319
-1.70
Taiwan dlr
31.546
30.735
-2.57
Korean won
1328.500
1288.000
-3.05
Baht
35.950
34.165
-4.97
Peso
55.840
55.388
-0.81
Rupiah
15580.000
15395.000
-1.19
Rupee
82.840
83.208
+0.44
Ringgit
4.774
4.590
-3.85
Yuan
7.193
7.098
-1.32
(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru)
((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.