EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Thai baht inch lower among subdued Asian FX

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.440

150.51

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3427

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

31.546

31.519

-0.09

Korean won

1328.500

1328.7

+0.02

Baht

35.950

35.925

-0.07

Peso

55.840

55.72

-0.21

Rupiah

15580.000

15585

+0.03

Rupee

82.840

82.84

0.00

Ringgit

4.774

4.773

-0.02

Yuan

7.193

7.1937

+0.01

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.440

141.060

-6.24

Sing dlr

1.342

1.319

-1.70

Taiwan dlr

31.546

30.735

-2.57

Korean won

1328.500

1288.000

-3.05

Baht

35.950

34.165

-4.97

Peso

55.840

55.388

-0.81

Rupiah

15580.000

15395.000

-1.19

Rupee

82.840

83.208

+0.44

Ringgit

4.774

4.590

-3.85

Yuan

7.193

7.098

-1.32

(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru)

((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.