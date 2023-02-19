EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Thai baht gain most among Asian currencies

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.490

134.15

-0.25

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3363

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.399

30.41

+0.04

Korean won

1297.300

1299.5

+0.17

Baht

34.425

34.585

+0.46

Peso

55.190

55.5

+0.56

Rupiah

15185.000

15200

+0.10

Rupee

82.830

82.83

+0.00

Ringgit

4.428

4.43

+0.05

Yuan

6.872

6.8661

-0.09

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.490

131.110

-2.51

Sing dlr

1.337

1.340

+0.20

Taiwan dlr

30.399

30.708

+1.02

Korean won

1297.300

1264.500

-2.53

Baht

34.425

34.585

+0.46

Peso

55.190

55.670

+0.87

Rupiah

15185.000

15565.000

+2.50

Rupee

82.830

82.720

-0.13

Ringgit

4.428

4.400

-0.63

Yuan

6.872

6.900

+0.41

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

