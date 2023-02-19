EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Thai baht gain most among Asian currencies

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.490
134.15
-0.25
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3363
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.399
30.41
+0.04
Korean won
1297.300
1299.5
+0.17
Baht
34.425
34.585
+0.46
Peso
55.190
55.5
+0.56
Rupiah
15185.000
15200
+0.10
Rupee
82.830
82.83
+0.00
Ringgit
4.428
4.43
+0.05
Yuan
6.872
6.8661
-0.09
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.490
131.110
-2.51
Sing dlr
1.337
1.340
+0.20
Taiwan dlr
30.399
30.708
+1.02
Korean won
1297.300
1264.500
-2.53
Baht
34.425
34.585
+0.46
Peso
55.190
55.670
+0.87
Rupiah
15185.000
15565.000
+2.50
Rupee
82.830
82.720
-0.13
Ringgit
4.428
4.400
-0.63
Yuan
6.872
6.900
+0.41
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
