EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso strengthens 0.3%, leads gains on Asia FX

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.050
146.17
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3574
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
31.925
31.965
+0.13
Korean won
1340.200
1342.6
+0.18
Baht
35.080
35.125
+0.13
Peso
56.120
56.31
+0.34
Rupiah
15310.000
15320
+0.07
Rupee
83.108
83.1075
+0.00
Ringgit
4.647
4.647
+0.00
Yuan
7.284
7.2816
-0.03
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.050
131.110
-10.23
Sing dlr
1.356
1.340
-1.17
Taiwan dlr
31.925
30.708
-3.81
Korean won
1340.200
1264.500
-5.65
Baht
35.080
34.585
-1.41
Peso
56.120
55.670
-0.80
Rupiah
15310.000
15565.000
+1.67
Rupee
83.108
82.720
-0.47
Ringgit
4.647
4.400
-5.32
Yuan
7.284
6.900
-5.27
(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.