EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso strengthens 0.3%, leads gains on Asia FX

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.050

146.17

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3574

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

31.925

31.965

+0.13

Korean won

1340.200

1342.6

+0.18

Baht

35.080

35.125

+0.13

Peso

56.120

56.31

+0.34

Rupiah

15310.000

15320

+0.07

Rupee

83.108

83.1075

+0.00

Ringgit

4.647

4.647

+0.00

Yuan

7.284

7.2816

-0.03

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.050

131.110

-10.23

Sing dlr

1.356

1.340

-1.17

Taiwan dlr

31.925

30.708

-3.81

Korean won

1340.200

1264.500

-5.65

Baht

35.080

34.585

-1.41

Peso

56.120

55.670

-0.80

Rupiah

15310.000

15565.000

+1.67

Rupee

83.108

82.720

-0.47

Ringgit

4.647

4.400

-5.32

Yuan

7.284

6.900

-5.27

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

