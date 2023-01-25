EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX mixed

January 25, 2023 — 09:16 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.180

129.59

+0.32

Sing dlr

1.312

1.313

+0.06

Korean won

1231.600

1231.7

+0.01

Baht

32.740

32.72

-0.06

Peso

54.470

54.55

+0.15

Rupiah

14980.000

14960

-0.13

Rupee

81.590

81.59

0.00

Ringgit

4.246

4.259

+0.31

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.180

131.110

+1.49

Sing dlr

1.312

1.340

+2.10

Taiwan dlr

30.368

30.708

+1.12

Korean won

1231.600

1264.500

+2.67

Baht

32.740

34.585

+5.64

Peso

54.470

55.670

+2.20

Rupiah

14980.000

15565.000

+3.91

Rupee

81.590

82.720

+1.38

Ringgit

4.246

4.400

+3.63

Yuan

6.796

6.900

+1.54

