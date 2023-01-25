EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX mixed

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 129.180 129.59 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.312 1.313 +0.06 Korean won 1231.600 1231.7 +0.01 Baht 32.740 32.72 -0.06 Peso 54.470 54.55 +0.15 Rupiah 14980.000 14960 -0.13 Rupee 81.590 81.59 0.00 Ringgit 4.246 4.259 +0.31 Change so far in 2023 Currency Latest bid End 2022 Pct Move Japan yen 129.180 131.110 +1.49 Sing dlr 1.312 1.340 +2.10 Taiwan dlr 30.368 30.708 +1.12 Korean won 1231.600 1264.500 +2.67 Baht 32.740 34.585 +5.64 Peso 54.470 55.670 +2.20 Rupiah 14980.000 15565.000 +3.91 Rupee 81.590 82.720 +1.38 Ringgit 4.246 4.400 +3.63 Yuan 6.796 6.900 +1.54 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru) ((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

