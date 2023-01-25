EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX mixed

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.180
129.59
+0.32
Sing dlr
1.312
1.313
+0.06
Korean won
1231.600
1231.7
+0.01
Baht
32.740
32.72
-0.06
Peso
54.470
54.55
+0.15
Rupiah
14980.000
14960
-0.13
Rupee
81.590
81.59
0.00
Ringgit
4.246
4.259
+0.31
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.180
131.110
+1.49
Sing dlr
1.312
1.340
+2.10
Taiwan dlr
30.368
30.708
+1.12
Korean won
1231.600
1264.500
+2.67
Baht
32.740
34.585
+5.64
Peso
54.470
55.670
+2.20
Rupiah
14980.000
15565.000
+3.91
Rupee
81.590
82.720
+1.38
Ringgit
4.246
4.400
+3.63
Yuan
6.796
6.900
+1.54
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
