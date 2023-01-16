EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine Peso, South Korean won lead losses among Asian FX

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.820

128.54

-0.22

Sing dlr

1.322

1.321

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.321

30.268

-0.17

Korean won

1240.600

1235.3

-0.43

Baht

33.140

33.06

-0.24

Peso

54.850

54.5

-0.64

Rupiah

15130.000

15040

-0.59

Rupee

81.613

81.6125

0.00

Ringgit

4.324

4.313

-0.25

Yuan

6.748

6.738

-0.15

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.820

131.110

+1.78

Sing dlr

1.322

1.340

+1.34

Taiwan dlr

30.321

30.708

+1.28

Korean won

1240.600

1264.500

+1.93

Baht

33.140

34.585

+4.36

Peso

54.850

55.670

+1.49

Rupiah

15130.000

15565.000

+2.88

Rupee

81.613

82.720

+1.36

Ringgit

4.324

4.400

+1.76

Yuan

6.748

6.900

+2.25

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

