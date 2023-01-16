EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine Peso, South Korean won lead losses among Asian FX

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.820
128.54
-0.22
Sing dlr
1.322
1.321
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
30.321
30.268
-0.17
Korean won
1240.600
1235.3
-0.43
Baht
33.140
33.06
-0.24
Peso
54.850
54.5
-0.64
Rupiah
15130.000
15040
-0.59
Rupee
81.613
81.6125
0.00
Ringgit
4.324
4.313
-0.25
Yuan
6.748
6.738
-0.15
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.820
131.110
+1.78
Sing dlr
1.322
1.340
+1.34
Taiwan dlr
30.321
30.708
+1.28
Korean won
1240.600
1264.500
+1.93
Baht
33.140
34.585
+4.36
Peso
54.850
55.670
+1.49
Rupiah
15130.000
15565.000
+2.88
Rupee
81.613
82.720
+1.36
Ringgit
4.324
4.400
+1.76
Yuan
6.748
6.900
+2.25
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
