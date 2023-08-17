EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, South Korean won lead gains

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.520
145.83
+0.21
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3582
+0.22
Taiwan dlr
31.907
31.974
+0.21
Korean won
1336.100
1342
+0.44
Baht
35.360
35.445
+0.24
Peso
56.540
56.702
+0.29
Rupiah
15305.000
15280
-0.16
Rupee
83.148
83.1475
0.00
Ringgit
4.639
4.65
+0.24
Yuan
7.275
7.2888
+0.19
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.520
131.110
-9.90
Sing dlr
1.355
1.340
-1.14
Taiwan dlr
31.907
30.708
-3.76
Korean won
1336.100
1264.500
-5.36
Baht
35.360
34.585
-2.19
Peso
56.540
55.670
-1.54
Rupiah
15305.000
15565.000
+1.70
Rupee
83.148
82.720
-0.51
Ringgit
4.639
4.400
-5.15
Yuan
7.275
6.900
-5.15
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
