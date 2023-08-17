News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, South Korean won lead gains

August 17, 2023 — 10:14 pm EDT

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.520

145.83

+0.21

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3582

+0.22

Taiwan dlr

31.907

31.974

+0.21

Korean won

1336.100

1342

+0.44

Baht

35.360

35.445

+0.24

Peso

56.540

56.702

+0.29

Rupiah

15305.000

15280

-0.16

Rupee

83.148

83.1475

0.00

Ringgit

4.639

4.65

+0.24

Yuan

7.275

7.2888

+0.19

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.520

131.110

-9.90

Sing dlr

1.355

1.340

-1.14

Taiwan dlr

31.907

30.708

-3.76

Korean won

1336.100

1264.500

-5.36

Baht

35.360

34.585

-2.19

Peso

56.540

55.670

-1.54

Rupiah

15305.000

15565.000

+1.70

Rupee

83.148

82.720

-0.51

Ringgit

4.639

4.400

-5.15

Yuan

7.275

6.900

-5.15

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

