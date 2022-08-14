EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso slips amid subdued Asian currencies

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.300

133.48

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3711

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.984

29.97

-0.05

Korean won

1302.400

1302.400

-

Baht

35.380

35.365

-0.04

Peso

55.840

55.66

-0.32

Rupiah

14680.000

14665

-0.10

Rupee

79.655

79.655

-

Ringgit

4.447

4.4425

-0.10

Yuan

6.753

6.743

-0.15

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.300

115.08

-13.67

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3490

-1.63

Taiwan dlr

29.984

27.676

-7.70

Korean won

1302.400

1188.60

-8.74

Baht

35.380

33.39

-5.62

Peso

55.840

50.99

-8.69

Rupiah

14680.000

14250

-2.93

Rupee

79.655

74.33

-6.69

Ringgit

4.447

4.1640

-6.36

Yuan

6.753

6.3550

-5.89

