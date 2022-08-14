EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso slips amid subdued Asian currencies

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.300
133.48
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3711
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.984
29.97
-0.05
Korean won
1302.400
1302.400
-
Baht
35.380
35.365
-0.04
Peso
55.840
55.66
-0.32
Rupiah
14680.000
14665
-0.10
Rupee
79.655
79.655
-
Ringgit
4.447
4.4425
-0.10
Yuan
6.753
6.743
-0.15
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.300
115.08
-13.67
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3490
-1.63
Taiwan dlr
29.984
27.676
-7.70
Korean won
1302.400
1188.60
-8.74
Baht
35.380
33.39
-5.62
Peso
55.840
50.99
-8.69
Rupiah
14680.000
14250
-2.93
Rupee
79.655
74.33
-6.69
Ringgit
4.447
4.1640
-6.36
Yuan
6.753
6.3550
-5.89
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
