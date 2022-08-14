EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso slips amid subdued Asian currencies

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.300

133.48

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3711

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.984

29.97

-0.05

Korean won

1302.400

1302.400

-

Baht

35.380

35.365

-0.04

Peso

55.840

55.66

-0.32

Rupiah

14680.000

14665

-0.10

Rupee

79.655

79.655

-

Ringgit

4.447

4.4425

-0.10

Yuan

6.753

6.743

-0.15

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.300

115.08

-13.67

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3490

-1.63

Taiwan dlr

29.984

27.676

-7.70

Korean won

1302.400

1188.60

-8.74

Baht

35.380

33.39

-5.62

Peso

55.840

50.99

-8.69

Rupiah

14680.000

14250

-2.93

Rupee

79.655

74.33

-6.69

Ringgit

4.447

4.1640

-6.36

Yuan

6.753

6.3550

-5.89

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More