EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso slips amid mixed Asian currencies

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.740
135
+0.19
Sing dlr
1.379
1.378
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.017
29.996
-0.07
Korean won
1306.500
1306.4
-0.01
Baht
35.510
35.555
+0.13
Peso
55.510
55.38
-0.23
Rupiah
14870.000
14875
+0.03
Rupee
79.660
79.66
0.00
Ringgit
4.456
4.457
+0.02
Yuan
6.757
6.7508
-0.09
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.740
115.08
-14.59
Sing dlr
1.379
1.3490
-2.16
Taiwan dlr
30.017
27.676
-7.80
Korean won
1306.500
1188.60
-9.02
Baht
35.510
33.39
-5.97
Peso
55.510
50.99
-8.14
Rupiah
14870.000
14250
-4.17
Rupee
79.660
74.33
-6.69
Ringgit
4.456
4.1640
-6.55
Yuan
6.757
6.3550
-5.95
(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))
