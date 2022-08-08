EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso slips amid mixed Asian currencies

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.740

135

+0.19

Sing dlr

1.379

1.378

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.017

29.996

-0.07

Korean won

1306.500

1306.4

-0.01

Baht

35.510

35.555

+0.13

Peso

55.510

55.38

-0.23

Rupiah

14870.000

14875

+0.03

Rupee

79.660

79.66

0.00

Ringgit

4.456

4.457

+0.02

Yuan

6.757

6.7508

-0.09

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.740

115.08

-14.59

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3490

-2.16

Taiwan dlr

30.017

27.676

-7.80

Korean won

1306.500

1188.60

-9.02

Baht

35.510

33.39

-5.97

Peso

55.510

50.99

-8.14

Rupiah

14870.000

14250

-4.17

Rupee

79.660

74.33

-6.69

Ringgit

4.456

4.1640

-6.55

Yuan

6.757

6.3550

-5.95

(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

