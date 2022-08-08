EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso slips amid mixed Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.740

135

+0.19

Sing dlr

1.379

1.378

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.017

29.996

-0.07

Korean won

1306.500

1306.4

-0.01

Baht

35.510

35.555

+0.13

Peso

55.510

55.38

-0.23

Rupiah

14870.000

14875

+0.03

Rupee

79.660

79.66

0.00

Ringgit

4.456

4.457

+0.02

Yuan

6.757

6.7508

-0.09

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.740

115.08

-14.59

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3490

-2.16

Taiwan dlr

30.017

27.676

-7.80

Korean won

1306.500

1188.60

-9.02

Baht

35.510

33.39

-5.97

Peso

55.510

50.99

-8.14

Rupiah

14870.000

14250

-4.17

Rupee

79.660

74.33

-6.69

Ringgit

4.456

4.1640

-6.55

Yuan

6.757

6.3550

-5.95

(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

