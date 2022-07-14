EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Singaporean dollar gain after surprise cenbank moves

By Harish Sridharan

July 14 (Reuters) - Currencies in the Philippines and Singapore rose on Thursday, as central banks in the regions unexpectedly tightened their policies to combat inflationary pressures and significant currency depreciation.

The peso PHP= strengthened 0.3%, but was still near the record low it hit against the U.S. dollar earlier this week. The Singaporean dollar SGD= appreciated 0.4%.

In the Philippines, the central bank raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) most aggressive move since shifting to an inflation-targeting approach in 2002.

The hike came ahead of a regular policy meeting scheduled for next month, and follows two back-to-back rate raises of 25 basis points each in May and June.

"While the BSP does not target a particular level of the currency, it has been highlighting that it gets concerned about the currency when the depreciation affects the bank's inflation targeting mandate," Shreya Sodhani, research analyst at Barclays Bank said in a note.

The peso PHP= is among the worst performing currencies in Asia year. Inflation, which surged to the highest level in nearly four years in June, is expected to remain elevated.

"The fact is that moves from Asian central banks are in response to upside inflation risks, but the timing and size of the moves are also aimed at ensuring their currencies don't continue to weaken too fast," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

In yet another surprise move, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) tightened its monetary policy, saying the off-cycle move will help slow inflation running at its fastest pace in a decade.

Analysts expect further action from the MAS at its meeting in October.

Stocks in Singapore .STI fell 1% and Philippine shares .PSI declined 0.1%.

On Thursday, Asian currencies broadly came under pressure as the dollar rallied and risk-off sentiment reigned after searing hot U.S. inflation stoked worries that the Fed could raise rates by an enormous 100 basis points at its meeting next month. MKTS/GLOB

China's yuan CNY=CFXS, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC fell between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Bank of Thailand (BoT) and Bank Indonesia (BI) are the only two major central banks in the region yet to start normalising their super-loose policies sparked by the pandemic.

Goh said recent actions taken by other regional central banks will raise pressure on BoT and BI to kick-start normalisation and contemplate bigger than conventional moves.

Thailand's central bank, however, has said it has no need to hold an urgent interest rate meeting, despite surprise tightening moves by other central banks. The baht THB=TH extended losses to fall 0.7%, hitting its lowest since October, 2015.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore Q2 GDP rises 4.8% y/y, missing forecasts

** China banks, property stocks slump as more homebuyers stop mortgage payments

** Indian rupee INR=IN hits record low for fourth consecutive session.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0729 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-1.07

-17.15

.N225

0.62

-7.46

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.27

-5.68

.SSEC

-0.08

-9.84

India

INR=IN

-0.30

-6.94

.NSEI

-0.13

-8.12

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.08

-4.98

.JKSE

0.62

1.53

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.14

-6.24

.KLSE

0.31

-9.68

Philippines

PHP=

+0.32

-9.12

.PSI

-0.12

-12.28

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.40

-9.40

.KS11

-0.27

-22.01

Singapore

SGD=

+0.35

-3.57

.STI

-0.96

-0.80

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.09

-7.34

.TWII

0.79

-20.75

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.84

-8.45

.SETI

-0.22

-6.90

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

