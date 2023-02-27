EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, S.Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.220
136.2
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3467
-0.01
Korean won
1316.200
1323
+0.52
Baht
35.070
34.96
-0.31
Peso
55.170
55.51
+0.62
Rupiah
15225.000
15265
+0.26
Rupee
82.835
82.835
0.00
Ringgit
4.472
4.476
+0.09
Yuan
6.942
6.9433
+0.02
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.220
131.110
-3.75
Sing dlr
1.347
1.340
-0.53
Taiwan dlr
30.480
30.708
+0.75
Korean won
1316.200
1264.500
-3.93
Baht
35.070
34.585
-1.38
Peso
55.170
55.670
+0.91
Rupiah
15225.000
15565.000
+2.23
Rupee
82.835
82.720
-0.14
Ringgit
4.472
4.400
-1.61
Yuan
6.942
6.900
-0.60
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.