EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, S.Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 136.220 136.2 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.347 1.3467 -0.01 Korean won 1316.200 1323 +0.52 Baht 35.070 34.96 -0.31 Peso 55.170 55.51 +0.62 Rupiah 15225.000 15265 +0.26 Rupee 82.835 82.835 0.00 Ringgit 4.472 4.476 +0.09 Yuan 6.942 6.9433 +0.02 Change so far in 2023 Currency Latest bid End 2022 Pct Move Japan yen 136.220 131.110 -3.75 Sing dlr 1.347 1.340 -0.53 Taiwan dlr 30.480 30.708 +0.75 Korean won 1316.200 1264.500 -3.93 Baht 35.070 34.585 -1.38 Peso 55.170 55.670 +0.91 Rupiah 15225.000 15565.000 +2.23 Rupee 82.835 82.720 -0.14 Ringgit 4.472 4.400 -1.61 Yuan 6.942 6.900 -0.60 (Compiled by Upasana Singh) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.