EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, S.Korean won gain most among Asian currencies

June 26, 2023 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.360

143.5

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.351

1.353

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

31.016

31.017

+0.00

Korean won

1302.000

1306.3

+0.33

Baht

35.190

35.175

-0.04

Peso

55.550

55.72

+0.31

Rupiah

15000.000

15010

+0.07

Rupee

82.040

82.04

+0.00

Ringgit

4.660

4.67

+0.21

Yuan

7.220

7.2425

+0.31

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.360

131.110

-8.54

Sing dlr

1.351

1.340

-0.86

Taiwan dlr

31.016

30.708

-0.99

Korean won

1302.000

1264.500

-2.88

Baht

35.190

34.585

-1.72

Peso

55.550

55.670

+0.22

Rupiah

15000.000

15565.000

+3.77

Rupee

82.040

82.720

+0.83

Ringgit

4.660

4.400

-5.58

Yuan

7.220

6.900

-4.43

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

