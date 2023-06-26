EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, S.Korean won gain most among Asian currencies

June 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.360
143.5
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.351
1.353
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
31.016
31.017
+0.00
Korean won
1302.000
1306.3
+0.33
Baht
35.190
35.175
-0.04
Peso
55.550
55.72
+0.31
Rupiah
15000.000
15010
+0.07
Rupee
82.040
82.04
+0.00
Ringgit
4.660
4.67
+0.21
Yuan
7.220
7.2425
+0.31
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.360
131.110
-8.54
Sing dlr
1.351
1.340
-0.86
Taiwan dlr
31.016
30.708
-0.99
Korean won
1302.000
1264.500
-2.88
Baht
35.190
34.585
-1.72
Peso
55.550
55.670
+0.22
Rupiah
15000.000
15565.000
+3.77
Rupee
82.040
82.720
+0.83
Ringgit
4.660
4.400
-5.58
Yuan
7.220
6.900
-4.43
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
