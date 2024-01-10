EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, S.Korean won gain; Asian currencies edge higher

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0201 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.340
145.73
+0.27
Sing dlr
1.330
1.3313
+0.11
Taiwan dlr
31.123
31.14
+0.05
Korean won
1316.300
1320.1
+0.29
Baht
35.030
35.06
+0.09
Peso
56.125
56.26
+0.24
Rupiah
15545.000
15565
+0.13
Rupee
83.035
83.035
0.00
Ringgit
4.638
4.639
+0.02
Yuan
7.163
7.1724
+0.13
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.340
141.060
-2.94
Sing dlr
1.330
1.319
-0.80
Taiwan dlr
31.123
30.735
-1.25
Korean won
1316.300
1288.000
-2.15
Baht
35.030
34.165
-2.47
Peso
56.125
55.388
-1.31
Rupiah
15545.000
15395.000
-0.96
Rupee
83.035
83.208
+0.21
Ringgit
4.638
4.590
-1.03
Yuan
7.163
7.098
-0.92
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
