EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, S.Korean won gain; Asian currencies edge higher

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.340

145.73

+0.27

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3313

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

31.123

31.14

+0.05

Korean won

1316.300

1320.1

+0.29

Baht

35.030

35.06

+0.09

Peso

56.125

56.26

+0.24

Rupiah

15545.000

15565

+0.13

Rupee

83.035

83.035

0.00

Ringgit

4.638

4.639

+0.02

Yuan

7.163

7.1724

+0.13

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.340

141.060

-2.94

Sing dlr

1.330

1.319

-0.80

Taiwan dlr

31.123

30.735

-1.25

Korean won

1316.300

1288.000

-2.15

Baht

35.030

34.165

-2.47

Peso

56.125

55.388

-1.31

Rupiah

15545.000

15395.000

-0.96

Rupee

83.035

83.208

+0.21

Ringgit

4.638

4.590

-1.03

Yuan

7.163

7.098

-0.92

