News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, S. Korean won lead losses among Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

January 09, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.730

144.47

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3307

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

31.068

31.023

-0.14

Korean won

1319.800

1315.7

-0.31

Baht

34.978

34.9

-0.22

Peso

56.240

56.03

-0.37

Rupiah

15540.000

15515

-0.16

Rupee

83.115

83.115

0.00

Ringgit

4.651

4.642

-0.19

Yuan

7.173

7.1688

-0.06

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.730

141.060

-2.54

Sing dlr

1.331

1.319

-0.87

Taiwan dlr

31.068

30.735

-1.07

Korean won

1319.800

1288.000

-2.41

Baht

34.978

34.165

-2.32

Peso

56.240

55.388

-1.51

Rupiah

15540.000

15395.000

-0.93

Rupee

83.115

83.208

+0.11

Ringgit

4.651

4.590

-1.31

Yuan

7.173

7.098

-1.05

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.