EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, S. Korean won lead losses among Asian FX

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.730
144.47
-0.18
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3307
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
31.068
31.023
-0.14
Korean won
1319.800
1315.7
-0.31
Baht
34.978
34.9
-0.22
Peso
56.240
56.03
-0.37
Rupiah
15540.000
15515
-0.16
Rupee
83.115
83.115
0.00
Ringgit
4.651
4.642
-0.19
Yuan
7.173
7.1688
-0.06
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.730
141.060
-2.54
Sing dlr
1.331
1.319
-0.87
Taiwan dlr
31.068
30.735
-1.07
Korean won
1319.800
1288.000
-2.41
Baht
34.978
34.165
-2.32
Peso
56.240
55.388
-1.51
Rupiah
15540.000
15395.000
-0.93
Rupee
83.115
83.208
+0.11
Ringgit
4.651
4.590
-1.31
Yuan
7.173
7.098
-1.05
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))
