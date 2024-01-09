EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, S. Korean won lead losses among Asian FX

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.730

144.47

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3307

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

31.068

31.023

-0.14

Korean won

1319.800

1315.7

-0.31

Baht

34.978

34.9

-0.22

Peso

56.240

56.03

-0.37

Rupiah

15540.000

15515

-0.16

Rupee

83.115

83.115

0.00

Ringgit

4.651

4.642

-0.19

Yuan

7.173

7.1688

-0.06

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.730

141.060

-2.54

Sing dlr

1.331

1.319

-0.87

Taiwan dlr

31.068

30.735

-1.07

Korean won

1319.800

1288.000

-2.41

Baht

34.978

34.165

-2.32

Peso

56.240

55.388

-1.51

Rupiah

15540.000

15395.000

-0.93

Rupee

83.115

83.208

+0.11

Ringgit

4.651

4.590

-1.31

Yuan

7.173

7.098

-1.05

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.