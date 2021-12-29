EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso reels from typhoon damage, hits near 3-month low

By Anushka Trivedi

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso slipped on Wednesday to its lowest in almost three months, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies and extending its fall since a typhoon barrelled into the island nearly two weeks ago, while most stock markets cut early losses.

Currencies came under pressure from safe-haven flows buoying the greenback as risk sentiment slightly eased. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= dropped 0.3%, followed by the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and Singapore's dollar SGD=, both down 0.1%. FRX/

The peso PHP= fell for a third straight day, weakening 0.7% to 50.980 per dollar. It has lost about 1.6% since Dec. 16, when Typhoon Rai caused widespread economic damage and displaced more than 400,000 people.

The typhoon also disrupted the country's vaccination drive, which is already among the slowest in Southeast Asia.

"We expect this year's peso underperformance to sustain until the third quarter of 2022 ... which is a result of the Philippines lagging the vaccination recovery relative to the rest of Asia," Bank of America analysts wrote in a note.

"Consequently, growth, inflation and the balance of payments may remain challenging into the new year, especially amid rising energy prices."

Philippines' trade deficit ballooned to $4.02 billion by October, which has held back the peso's gains throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the rupiah eyed its worst session in almost two weeks. The currency had gained around a percent over the past fortnight and seemed to be on a technical correction course.

Among stock markets, South Korea .KS11 tracked weakness in the Nasdaq .IXIC to drop almost 1%, while Malaysia .KLSE dipped 0.1% after five straight sessions of gains.

The Kuala Lumpur index is the only one in the region that is set to end the year in negative territory.

Philippine .PSI and Jakarta .JKSE shares reversed course to trade up 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively, as lack of headlines and low trading volumes kept markets a bit directionless towards the end of the year.

Shanghai stocks .SSEC fell 0.9%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS eased as the city of Xian, with 13 million people, entered its seventh day of lockdown to combat a COVID-19 outbreak.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI include Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust FRAE.SI and Genting Singapore Ltd GENS.SI, both up 1.3%

** China's Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) have committed to setting up a cross-border link for exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.8 basis point at 6.362%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0755 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.04

-10.12

.N225

-0.56

5.33

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

+2.46

.SSEC

-0.91

3.57

India

INR=IN

-0.22

-2.34

.NSEI

-0.06

23.18

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.18

-1.47

.JKSE

0.12

10.49

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-3.90

.KLSE

-0.12

-5.48

Philippines

PHP=

-0.67

-5.79

.PSI

0.66

2.73

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.13

-8.45

.KS11

-0.89

4.17

Singapore

SGD=

+0.00

-2.40

.STI

0.31

10.35

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.00

+2.88

.TWII

0.28

23.86

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-10.57

.SETI

0.56

13.89

