EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso pares losses after cenbank stands pat on rates

By John Biju

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso pared some losses, while equities advanced after the country's central bank kept interest rates steady and signalled that the inflation outlook of the country is moderating.

The Phillipine peso PHP= fell 0.1% to 55.760 against the greenback after falling as much as 0.4% earlier in the session. Equities in the region .PSI gained 0.3%.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept interest rates steady at 6.5%, as widely expected, after the inflation outlook moderated.

"Despite today’s pause, we believe BSP will remain ready to hike rates in the near term given its latest risk-adjusted inflation forecast for 2024" Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING wrote in a note.

"The lagged impact of previous policy rate hikes should continue to weigh on growth well into 2024. The PHP will likely move sideways but benefit from the hawkish signals coming from the BSP."

Other currencies in the region declined after posting strong gains a day earlier following a mixed set of U.S. data that helped the dollar recover, and mounting pressure on riskier Asian currencies.

U.S. data overnight showed retail sales for October fell less than expected while producer prices fell the most in 3-1/2-years last month, a mixed set of indicators that reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle was over while suggesting rate cuts won't come in a hurry.

The move in the dollar is partly a technical rebound from the previous day's steep fall after the inflation data, Shaun Lim, foreign exchange strategist at Maybank said.

The U.S. dollar =USD was last trading at 104.470 against a basket of other currencies while the U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR rebounded from a two month-low overnight.

Back in the region, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= pulled back 0.6%, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell 0.3%, after both currencies gained more than 1% each on Wednesday.

Most equities declined, with shares in Malaysia .KLSE falling 0.4% and those in Indonesia .JKSE sliding 0.3%. Thailand shares .SETI slipped 0.3%.

Meanwhile, a batch of October data from China signalled sustained recovery in retail sales and industrial output, but falling property sales and home prices underlined concerns about the economic recovery of Southeast Asia's largest trading partner.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS retreated 0.1%, while stocks .SSEC fell 0.7%.

