EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit lead losses

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.670

137.66

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.353

1.3546

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

30.710

30.714

+0.01

Korean won

1308.000

1307.2

-0.06

Baht

34.760

34.775

+0.04

Peso

55.780

55.59

-0.34

Rupiah

15650.000

15625

-0.16

Rupee

82.530

82.53

0.00

Ringgit

4.425

4.414

-0.25

Yuan

6.980

6.9779

-0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.670

115.08

-16.41

Sing dlr

1.353

1.3490

-0.30

Taiwan dlr

30.710

27.676

-9.88

Korean won

1308.000

1188.60

-9.13

Baht

34.760

33.39

-3.94

Peso

55.780

50.99

-8.59

Rupiah

15650.000

14250

-8.95

Rupee

82.530

74.33

-9.94

Ringgit

4.425

4.1640

-5.90

Yuan

6.980

6.3550

-8.96

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

