EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit lead losses

Credit: REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

December 12, 2022

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.670

137.66

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.353

1.3546

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

30.710

30.714

+0.01

Korean won

1308.000

1307.2

-0.06

Baht

34.760

34.775

+0.04

Peso

55.780

55.59

-0.34

Rupiah

15650.000

15625

-0.16

Rupee

82.530

82.53

0.00

Ringgit

4.425

4.414

-0.25

Yuan

6.980

6.9779

-0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.670

115.08

-16.41

Sing dlr

1.353

1.3490

-0.30

Taiwan dlr

30.710

27.676

-9.88

Korean won

1308.000

1188.60

-9.13

Baht

34.760

33.39

-3.94

Peso

55.780

50.99

-8.59

Rupiah

15650.000

14250

-8.95

Rupee

82.530

74.33

-9.94

Ringgit

4.425

4.1640

-5.90

Yuan

6.980

6.3550

-8.96

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
