EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit lead losses

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.670
137.66
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.353
1.3546
+0.11
Taiwan dlr
30.710
30.714
+0.01
Korean won
1308.000
1307.2
-0.06
Baht
34.760
34.775
+0.04
Peso
55.780
55.59
-0.34
Rupiah
15650.000
15625
-0.16
Rupee
82.530
82.53
0.00
Ringgit
4.425
4.414
-0.25
Yuan
6.980
6.9779
-0.04
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.670
115.08
-16.41
Sing dlr
1.353
1.3490
-0.30
Taiwan dlr
30.710
27.676
-9.88
Korean won
1308.000
1188.60
-9.13
Baht
34.760
33.39
-3.94
Peso
55.780
50.99
-8.59
Rupiah
15650.000
14250
-8.95
Rupee
82.530
74.33
-9.94
Ringgit
4.425
4.1640
-5.90
Yuan
6.980
6.3550
-8.96
