EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Malaysian Ringgit among top gainers as Asian FX rise

March 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.260
134.22
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3449
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.585
30.62
+0.11
Korean won
1301.700
1311.1
+0.72
Baht
34.545
34.545
+0.00
Peso
54.780
55.04
+0.47
Rupiah
15370.000
15380
+0.07
Rupee
82.490
82.49
+0.00
Ringgit
4.467
4.482
+0.34
Yuan
6.884
6.8795
-0.07
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.260
131.110
-2.35
Sing dlr
1.343
1.340
-0.22
Taiwan dlr
30.585
30.708
+0.40
Korean won
1301.700
1264.500
-2.86
Baht
34.545
34.585
+0.12
Peso
54.780
55.670
+1.62
Rupiah
15370.000
15565.000
+1.27
Rupee
82.490
82.720
+0.28
Ringgit
4.467
4.400
-1.50
Yuan
6.884
6.900
+0.23
(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
