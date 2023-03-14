EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Malaysian Ringgit among top gainers as Asian FX rise

March 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.260

134.22

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3449

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.585

30.62

+0.11

Korean won

1301.700

1311.1

+0.72

Baht

34.545

34.545

+0.00

Peso

54.780

55.04

+0.47

Rupiah

15370.000

15380

+0.07

Rupee

82.490

82.49

+0.00

Ringgit

4.467

4.482

+0.34

Yuan

6.884

6.8795

-0.07

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.260

131.110

-2.35

Sing dlr

1.343

1.340

-0.22

Taiwan dlr

30.585

30.708

+0.40

Korean won

1301.700

1264.500

-2.86

Baht

34.545

34.585

+0.12

Peso

54.780

55.670

+1.62

Rupiah

15370.000

15565.000

+1.27

Rupee

82.490

82.720

+0.28

Ringgit

4.467

4.400

-1.50

Yuan

6.884

6.900

+0.23

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.