EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso loses most among Asian currencies

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.640
142.54
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.339
1.3408
+0.11
Taiwan dlr
31.665
31.625
-0.13
Korean won
1300.500
1299.1
-0.11
Baht
34.665
34.67
+0.01
Peso
55.680
55.48
-0.36
Rupiah
15145.000
15180
+0.23
Rupee
82.723
82.7225
0.00
Ringgit
4.545
4.555
+0.22
Yuan
7.167
7.1716
+0.06
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.640
131.110
-8.08
Sing dlr
1.339
1.340
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.665
30.708
-3.02
Korean won
1300.500
1264.500
-2.77
Baht
34.665
34.585
-0.23
Peso
55.680
55.670
-0.02
Rupiah
15145.000
15565.000
+2.77
Rupee
82.723
82.720
-0.00
Ringgit
4.545
4.400
-3.19
Yuan
7.167
6.900
-3.73
(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
