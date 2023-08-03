EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso loses most among Asian currencies

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.640

142.54

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3408

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

31.665

31.625

-0.13

Korean won

1300.500

1299.1

-0.11

Baht

34.665

34.67

+0.01

Peso

55.680

55.48

-0.36

Rupiah

15145.000

15180

+0.23

Rupee

82.723

82.7225

0.00

Ringgit

4.545

4.555

+0.22

Yuan

7.167

7.1716

+0.06

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.640

131.110

-8.08

Sing dlr

1.339

1.340

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.665

30.708

-3.02

Korean won

1300.500

1264.500

-2.77

Baht

34.665

34.585

-0.23

Peso

55.680

55.670

-0.02

Rupiah

15145.000

15565.000

+2.77

Rupee

82.723

82.720

-0.00

Ringgit

4.545

4.400

-3.19

Yuan

7.167

6.900

-3.73

(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.