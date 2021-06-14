EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso leads losses as most Asian currencies slip

June 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.140

110.06

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3262

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

27.635

27.631

-0.01

Korean won

1118.300

1116.7

-0.14

Baht

31.120

31.12

+0.00

Peso

47.930

47.745

-0.39

Rupiah

14210.000

14200

-0.07

Rupee

73.270

73.27

0.00

Ringgit

4.111

4.113

+0.05

Yuan

6.407

6.398

-0.14

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.140

103.24

-6.26

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3209

-0.49

Taiwan dlr

27.635

28.483

+3.07

Korean won

1118.300

1086.20

-2.87

Baht

31.120

29.96

-3.73

Peso

47.930

48.01

+0.17

Rupiah

14210.000

14040

-1.20

Rupee

73.270

73.07

-0.28

Ringgit

4.111

4.0400

-1.73

Yuan

6.407

6.5283

+1.89

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.