EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso leads losses as most Asian currencies slip

June 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.140
110.06
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3262
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
27.635
27.631
-0.01
Korean won
1118.300
1116.7
-0.14
Baht
31.120
31.12
+0.00
Peso
47.930
47.745
-0.39
Rupiah
14210.000
14200
-0.07
Rupee
73.270
73.27
0.00
Ringgit
4.111
4.113
+0.05
Yuan
6.407
6.398
-0.14
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.140
103.24
-6.26
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3209
-0.49
Taiwan dlr
27.635
28.483
+3.07
Korean won
1118.300
1086.20
-2.87
Baht
31.120
29.96
-3.73
Peso
47.930
48.01
+0.17
Rupiah
14210.000
14040
-1.20
Rupee
73.270
73.07
-0.28
Ringgit
4.111
4.0400
-1.73
Yuan
6.407
6.5283
+1.89
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
