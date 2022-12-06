EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso leads gains among mixed Asian currencies

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.990
137.05
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.358
1.3584
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
30.632
30.638
+0.02
Korean won
1323.500
1318.8
-0.36
Baht
35.130
35.105
-0.07
Peso
55.670
55.88
+0.38
Rupiah
15615.000
15615
+0.00
Rupee
82.615
82.615
0.00
Ringgit
4.395
4.391
-0.09
Yuan
6.983
6.995
+0.17
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.990
115.08
-15.99
Sing dlr
1.358
1.3490
-0.63
Taiwan dlr
30.632
27.676
-9.65
Korean won
1323.500
1188.60
-10.19
Baht
35.130
33.39
-4.95
Peso
55.670
50.99
-8.41
Rupiah
15615.000
14250
-8.74
Rupee
82.615
74.33
-10.03
Ringgit
4.395
4.1640
-5.26
Yuan
6.983
6.3550
-8.99
(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
