EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso leads gains among mixed Asian currencies

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.990

137.05

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3584

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.632

30.638

+0.02

Korean won

1323.500

1318.8

-0.36

Baht

35.130

35.105

-0.07

Peso

55.670

55.88

+0.38

Rupiah

15615.000

15615

+0.00

Rupee

82.615

82.615

0.00

Ringgit

4.395

4.391

-0.09

Yuan

6.983

6.995

+0.17

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.990

115.08

-15.99

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3490

-0.63

Taiwan dlr

30.632

27.676

-9.65

Korean won

1323.500

1188.60

-10.19

Baht

35.130

33.39

-4.95

Peso

55.670

50.99

-8.41

Rupiah

15615.000

14250

-8.74

Rupee

82.615

74.33

-10.03

Ringgit

4.395

4.1640

-5.26

Yuan

6.983

6.3550

-8.99

(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.