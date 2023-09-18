EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso leads declines among muted Asian currencies

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.710

147.6

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3632

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.998

31.978

-0.06

Korean won

1323.500

1324.4

+0.07

Baht

35.690

35.67

-0.06

Peso

56.740

56.64

-0.18

Rupiah

15375.000

15365

-0.07

Rupee

83.268

83.2675

0.00

Ringgit

4.690

4.687

-0.06

Yuan

7.296

7.292

-0.05

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.710

131.110

-11.24

Sing dlr

1.364

1.340

-1.79

Taiwan dlr

31.998

30.708

-4.03

Korean won

1323.500

1264.500

-4.46

Baht

35.690

34.585

-3.10

Peso

56.740

55.670

-1.89

Rupiah

15375.000

15565.000

+1.24

Rupee

83.268

82.720

-0.66

Ringgit

4.690

4.400

-6.18

Yuan

7.296

6.900

-5.42

(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

