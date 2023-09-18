News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso leads declines among muted Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

September 18, 2023 — 10:10 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.710

147.6

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3632

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.998

31.978

-0.06

Korean won

1323.500

1324.4

+0.07

Baht

35.690

35.67

-0.06

Peso

56.740

56.64

-0.18

Rupiah

15375.000

15365

-0.07

Rupee

83.268

83.2675

0.00

Ringgit

4.690

4.687

-0.06

Yuan

7.296

7.292

-0.05

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.710

131.110

-11.24

Sing dlr

1.364

1.340

-1.79

Taiwan dlr

31.998

30.708

-4.03

Korean won

1323.500

1264.500

-4.46

Baht

35.690

34.585

-3.10

Peso

56.740

55.670

-1.89

Rupiah

15375.000

15565.000

+1.24

Rupee

83.268

82.720

-0.66

Ringgit

4.690

4.400

-6.18

Yuan

7.296

6.900

-5.42

(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.