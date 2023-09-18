EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso leads declines among muted Asian currencies

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.710
147.6
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3632
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
31.998
31.978
-0.06
Korean won
1323.500
1324.4
+0.07
Baht
35.690
35.67
-0.06
Peso
56.740
56.64
-0.18
Rupiah
15375.000
15365
-0.07
Rupee
83.268
83.2675
0.00
Ringgit
4.690
4.687
-0.06
Yuan
7.296
7.292
-0.05
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.710
131.110
-11.24
Sing dlr
1.364
1.340
-1.79
Taiwan dlr
31.998
30.708
-4.03
Korean won
1323.500
1264.500
-4.46
Baht
35.690
34.585
-3.10
Peso
56.740
55.670
-1.89
Rupiah
15375.000
15565.000
+1.24
Rupee
83.268
82.720
-0.66
Ringgit
4.690
4.400
-6.18
Yuan
7.296
6.900
-5.42
(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
