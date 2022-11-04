EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso leads Asian FX gains, stocks off as global rates in focus

By Tejaswi Marthi

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies climbed on Friday, as a buoyant dollar took a breather with gains led by the Philippine peso, a day after the country's central bank said it would match the Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point rate hike to quell rising inflation.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which eased 0.3%, still looked set to post its best week in over a month. The Thai baht THB=TH and the Singapore dollar SGD= advanced 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively. The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS edged 0.2% higher.

"Dollar continues to see modest upward pressures as markets digest the net hawkish messaging out of the Fed's decision," Maybank analysts said in a note.

The peso PHP=, which has tumbled 13% this year against the greenback and is Southeast Asia's worst-performing currency, rose 0.6% after Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), on Thursday, said it will hike rates later this month in tandem with the Fed to maintain the interest rate differential.

"BSP’s pre-announced move was carried out to help steady the peso, which was expected to come under significant pressure due to the Fed 75bp rate hike. If BSP is successful in limiting peso weakness, it can help mitigate imported inflation to a modest extent," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING.

Philippine inflation accelerated to its fastest pace in 14 years in October, backing expectations the central bank will keep tightening monetary policy.

"BSP rate hikes will hopefully re-anchor inflation expectations to help prevent runaway inflation but should supply side pressures persist, we expect so called second round effects to proliferate even in 2023," Mapa added.

In Thailand, its central bank said on Thursday monetary policy will take into account the country's economic growth, inflation rate, and financial stability. The baht has fallen 11.5% so far this year against the dollar.

Regional stocks were on the back foot, after the Wall Street fell for a fourth straight session, as lingering concerns about the hawkish tone struck by the Fed on Wednesday weighed on market sentiments. .N

Equities in the Philippines .PSI and Indonesia .JKSE fell 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively. The Taiwan benchmark .TWII slid 0.3%

"Asian markets will tread lightly as investors will closely eye the non-farm payrolls report due later in the day for signs pointing to the notable impact the Fed's rate hikes were beginning to have on slowing the economy," OCBC analysts said.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 3.9 basis points to 7.474%

** Oil prices slid on fears U.S. interest rates will go higher than previously expected and fresh concerns that COVID outbreaks will dent fuel demand in China

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0343 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.10

-22.31

.N225

-2.03

-5.86

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.23

-12.75

.SSEC

2.10

-15.91

India

INR=IN

+0.21

-10.13

.NSEI

0.00

4.03

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.22

-9.41

.JKSE

-0.62

6.22

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.03

-12.23

.KLSE

0.74

-6.94

Philippines

PHP=

+0.62

-12.84

.PSI

-0.91

-14.36

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.17

-16.38

.KS11

0.19

-21.63

Singapore

SGD=

+0.30

-4.83

.STI

0.26

-0.42

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.04

-14.14

.TWII

-0.31

-28.94

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.46

-11.60

.SETI

0.29

-1.65

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

