EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah top losers among Asian currencies

July 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.610

144.45

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3492

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

31.140

31.116

-0.08

Korean won

1303.700

1301.4

-0.18

Baht

34.930

34.89

-0.11

Peso

55.400

55.25

-0.27

Rupiah

15020.000

14990

-0.20

Rupee

82.020

82.02

0.00

Ringgit

4.640

4.649

+0.19

Yuan

7.229

7.217

-0.16

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.610

131.110

-9.34

Sing dlr

1.350

1.340

-0.78

Taiwan dlr

31.140

30.708

-1.39

Korean won

1303.700

1264.500

-3.01

Baht

34.930

34.585

-0.99

Peso

55.400

55.670

+0.49

Rupiah

15020.000

15565.000

+3.63

Rupee

82.020

82.720

+0.85

Ringgit

4.640

4.400

-5.17

Yuan

7.229

6.900

-4.55

