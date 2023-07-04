EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah top losers among Asian currencies

July 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.610
144.45
-0.11
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3492
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
31.140
31.116
-0.08
Korean won
1303.700
1301.4
-0.18
Baht
34.930
34.89
-0.11
Peso
55.400
55.25
-0.27
Rupiah
15020.000
14990
-0.20
Rupee
82.020
82.02
0.00
Ringgit
4.640
4.649
+0.19
Yuan
7.229
7.217
-0.16
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.610
131.110
-9.34
Sing dlr
1.350
1.340
-0.78
Taiwan dlr
31.140
30.708
-1.39
Korean won
1303.700
1264.500
-3.01
Baht
34.930
34.585
-0.99
Peso
55.400
55.670
+0.49
Rupiah
15020.000
15565.000
+3.63
Rupee
82.020
82.720
+0.85
Ringgit
4.640
4.400
-5.17
Yuan
7.229
6.900
-4.55
(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.