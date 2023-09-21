EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah steady after cbanks hold rates

By Upasana Singh

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso and Indonesia's rupiah were largely unchanged on Thursday after the two central banks kept interest rates steady, while other Asian currencies weakened following the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance.

The peso PHP= slipped 0.4% and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= was flat as of 0800 GMT. Stocks in Manila .PSI rose 0.9% and equities in Jakarta .JKSE shed 0.3% - largely consistent with their moves earlier in the session.

The Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.25% for a fourth straight meeting, balancing the need to support economic growth with inflation curbs.

"Governor Remolona will likely walk this tightrope for the rest of the year, balancing flagging growth momentum amidst higher supply-side induced inflation," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left interest rates unchanged for an eighth straight month amid renewed pressure on the rupiah and bond yields.

"There is no surprise from BI's decision as well as the Fed's decision overnight. Therefore, the rupiah seemed to be relatively stable," said Josua Pardede, chief economist at PermataBank.

The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday and projected another rate increase by the end of the year, saying monetary policy will likely be significantly tighter through 2024.

Other emerging Asian currencies and regional stock markets fell as capital outflows and the Fed's hawkish rhetoric on future policy boosted Treasury yields and strengthened the dollar.

The yield on two-year U.S. Treasury notes US2YT=RR rose to a 17-year high of 5.1970%, while the 10-year yield US10YT=RR jumped to a new 16-year peak at 4.4310%. US/

The dollar index =USD rose as high as 105.68 on Thursday, its strongest since early March. FRX/

Emerging Asia's central banks could struggle to find comfort from the Fed's skip given that higher U.S. Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to bear down, Mizuho analysts wrote in a note.

Eroding real yield spreads against the U.S. threaten emerging Asian currencies and macro stability through capital flows, they said.

The Singapore dollar SGD= eased 0.1%, while equities .STI slipped 1.2%, set for their biggest daily fall in more than a month. The South Korean won KRW=KTC skidded 0.7% and shares .KS11 dropped 1.8%.

Markets now await monetary policy decisions by the Bank of England due later in the day and the Bank of Japan on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Investors increased bearish bets on most emerging Asian currencies due to rising prospects of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates and concerns around China's slowing economic recovery, according to a Reuters poll

** Thailand's central bank is monitoring the weak baht, which is not entirely bad for the economy and could help the key export and tourism sectors - Prime Minister

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0800 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.07

-11.55

.N225

-1.37

24.81

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.20

-5.52

.SSEC

-0.77

-0.15

India

INR=IN

-0.07

-0.49

.NSEI

-0.79

9.06

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

+1.27

.JKSE

-0.34

2.01

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.09

-6.12

.KLSE

-0.21

-3.14

Philippines

PHP=

-0.38

-2.08

.PSI

0.89

-7.18

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.72

-5.61

.KS11

-1.75

12.46

Singapore

SGD=

-0.14

-2.00

.STI

-1.20

-1.48

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.28

-4.37

.TWII

-1.32

15.41

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.01

-4.25

.SETI

0.57

-9.12

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.