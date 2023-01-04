EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah lead losses among weak Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

January 04, 2023 — 09:26 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.000

132.62

+0.47

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3408

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.712

30.714

+0.01

Korean won

1269.500

1271.7

+0.17

Baht

33.940

33.905

-0.10

Peso

55.950

55.85

-0.18

Rupiah

15605.000

15585

-0.13

Rupee

82.803

82.8025

0.00

Ringgit

4.399

4.398

-0.02

Yuan

6.884

6.8966

+0.19

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.000

131.110

-0.67

Sing dlr

1.341

1.340

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.712

30.708

-0.01

Korean won

1269.500

1264.500

-0.39

Baht

33.940

34.585

+1.90

Peso

55.950

55.670

-0.50

Rupiah

15605.000

15565.000

-0.26

Rupee

82.803

82.720

-0.10

Ringgit

4.399

4.400

+0.02

Yuan

6.884

6.900

+0.24

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

