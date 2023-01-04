EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah lead losses among weak Asian FX

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.000
132.62
+0.47
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3408
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.712
30.714
+0.01
Korean won
1269.500
1271.7
+0.17
Baht
33.940
33.905
-0.10
Peso
55.950
55.85
-0.18
Rupiah
15605.000
15585
-0.13
Rupee
82.803
82.8025
0.00
Ringgit
4.399
4.398
-0.02
Yuan
6.884
6.8966
+0.19
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.000
131.110
-0.67
Sing dlr
1.341
1.340
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
30.712
30.708
-0.01
Korean won
1269.500
1264.500
-0.39
Baht
33.940
34.585
+1.90
Peso
55.950
55.670
-0.50
Rupiah
15605.000
15565.000
-0.26
Rupee
82.803
82.720
-0.10
Ringgit
4.399
4.400
+0.02
Yuan
6.884
6.900
+0.24
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))
