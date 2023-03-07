EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian currencies lower

March 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.320

137.14

-0.13

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3541

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

30.753

30.594

-0.52

Korean won

1,317.900

1,299.4

-1.40

Baht

35.085

35.075

-0.03

Peso

55.430

55.05

-0.69

Rupiah

15,430.000

15,345

-0.55

Rupee

81.910

81.91

0.00

Ringgit

4.506

4.47

-0.80

Yuan

6.971

6.9726

+0.02

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.320

131.110

-4.52

Sing dlr

1.354

1.340

-1.03

Taiwan dlr

30.753

30.708

-0.15

Korean won

1317.900

1264.500

-4.05

Baht

35.085

34.585

-1.43

Peso

55.430

55.670

+0.43

Rupiah

15,430.000

15,565.000

+0.87

Rupee

81.910

82.720

+0.99

Ringgit

4.506

4.400

-2.35

Yuan

6.971

6.900

-1.02

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman

)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.