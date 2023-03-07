EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian currencies lower

March 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.320
137.14
-0.13
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3541
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
30.753
30.594
-0.52
Korean won
1,317.900
1,299.4
-1.40
Baht
35.085
35.075
-0.03
Peso
55.430
55.05
-0.69
Rupiah
15,430.000
15,345
-0.55
Rupee
81.910
81.91
0.00
Ringgit
4.506
4.47
-0.80
Yuan
6.971
6.9726
+0.02
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.320
131.110
-4.52
Sing dlr
1.354
1.340
-1.03
Taiwan dlr
30.753
30.708
-0.15
Korean won
1317.900
1264.500
-4.05
Baht
35.085
34.585
-1.43
Peso
55.430
55.670
+0.43
Rupiah
15,430.000
15,565.000
+0.87
Rupee
81.910
82.720
+0.99
Ringgit
4.506
4.400
-2.35
Yuan
6.971
6.900
-1.02
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman
)
((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.