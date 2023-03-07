EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian currencies lower

Credit: REUTERS/DONDI TAWATAO

March 07, 2023 — 09:28 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.320

137.14

-0.13

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3541

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

30.753

30.594

-0.52

Korean won

1,317.900

1,299.4

-1.40

Baht

35.085

35.075

-0.03

Peso

55.430

55.05

-0.69

Rupiah

15,430.000

15,345

-0.55

Rupee

81.910

81.91

0.00

Ringgit

4.506

4.47

-0.80

Yuan

6.971

6.9726

+0.02

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.320

131.110

-4.52

Sing dlr

1.354

1.340

-1.03

Taiwan dlr

30.753

30.708

-0.15

Korean won

1317.900

1264.500

-4.05

Baht

35.085

34.585

-1.43

Peso

55.430

55.670

+0.43

Rupiah

15,430.000

15,565.000

+0.87

Rupee

81.910

82.720

+0.99

Ringgit

4.506

4.400

-2.35

Yuan

6.971

6.900

-1.02

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman

)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.