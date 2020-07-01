EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah defensive as stocks rally

By Rashmi Ashok

July 1 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso and Indonesian rupiah underperformed Asian peers on Wednesday as falling local yields and pressure on the currencies from rate cuts dented their appeal, keeping them from enjoying broader gains fuelled by upbeat Chinese data.

The peso PHP= eased 0.2% against the dollar, while stocks in the country .PSI slipped 1% and were on course for a third-straight week of losses.

Philippine 10-year bonds PH10YT=RR saw yields dive half a percentage point at the start of the week to 2.8% and have clung to similar levels since, after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates by 50 basis points to a new low last week.

While the rate cut - the fourth this year - sapped gains in the peso, demand for Philippines' bonds was still unaffected, with a fresh auction on Monday being oversubscribed.

"Investors must come to terms with the lower yields in their global hunt, keeping in mind that such an environment is supportive of the fiscal financing needed to tackle the economic effects of COVID-19," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

"Despite the recent yield drop, the Philippines still offers higher yields compared to South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan on the 10-year benchmarks."

In Indonesia, inflationary concerns lingered after the government on Monday said Bank Indonesia (BI) would buy low yielding bonds, including those with zero yield, to finance a ballooning fiscal deficit caused by spending to fight the pandemic.

The rupiah IDR= fell 0.5%, declining for the fifth-straight session. Still, the currency was the top gainer in the region in the second quarter of 2020 by a wide margin, appreciating 13%.

Bank Indonesia's purchases may stabilise the bond market, but may undermine its main policy goal of rupiah stability if debt monetization risks take hold or credit rating risks surface, analysts at Mizuho wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, Asian equities clocked modest gains, finding support from a private survey that showed China's factory activity grew at a faster clip in June after the government lifted coronavirus lockdown measures.

A positive session on Wall Street overnight and a survey showing U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in June as businesses reopened also helped, with Singapore .STI, Taiwan .TWII and South Korean .KS11 stocks adding around 1% each.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Singapore STI's .STI top gainers included SATS SATS.SI and Venture Corp VENM.SI up 2.1% each.

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI .SETI include Thai OPP TOPP.BK up 14.8% and Asia Precision APCS.BK rising 13.2%

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields were up 5 basis points at 1.27%​​ while 3-year yields rose 2 basis points to 0.6%​​.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0336 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.19

+0.83

.N225

-0.19

-5.96

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

-1.43

.SSEC

0.83

-1.34

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-5.46

.NSEI

0.00

-15.34

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.49

-2.60

.JKSE

-0.24

-22.32

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.07

-4.44

.KLSE

0.03

-5.49

Philippines

PHP=

-0.19

+1.64

.PSI

-0.80

-21.21

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.10

-3.78

.KS11

0.79

-3.31

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-3.51

.STI

0.74

-19.04

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.67

+2.18

.TWII

0.85

-2.31

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.13

-3.30

.SETI

0.53

-14.80

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Sam Holmes)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.