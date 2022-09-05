EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso hits record low as Asian currencies hit by risk aversion

By Harish Sridharan

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso hit a record low and other Asian currencies fell against the greenback on Monday as Russia's indefinite closure of its main gas supply pipeline to Europe and extended COVID curbs in China bolstered the safe-haven dollar.

Shares across Asia also lost ground, while the euro sunk to a two-decade low. FRX/

"Haven demand was arguably triggered by headline geo-political risk dimensions to a more aggressive posture by Russia in suspending gas supplies to Europe," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank.

The peso PHP= declined 0.1%, while the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP and Singapore dollar SGD= lost between 0.2% and 0.5%. Vietnam's dong VND= dropped 0.4% to hit a near two-and-half-year low after an extended holiday weekend.

Riskier emerging market assets have come under immense pressure recently, with markets pricing a more hawkish response from central banks since the Jackson Hole symposium last month.

Among other Asian currencies, South Korea's won KRW=KFTC slid 0.7% to hit its lowest level since April 2009.

In China, COVID-19 outbreaks and a gloomy growth outlook have further dampened risk sentiment.

The yuan CNY=CFXS has declined over 9% this year, and was down 0.4% on Monday, hitting its lowest level since August 2020.

In Indonesia, subsidised fuel prices were hiked by about 30% over the weekend. High energy subsidies had restrained Indonesia's inflation, allowing the central bank to delay raising interest rates until last month, well behind regional and global peers.

"For Bank Indonesia, the fuel price adjustment is a considerable game changer, given that the fiscal inflation shield is no more," said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at OCBC bank.

He expects the central bank to hike rates by at least another 50 basis points over the rest of the year.

The rupiah IDR= dipped 0.1%, but stocks in Jakarta .JKSE rose 0.6%.

Share benchmarks in Seoul .KS11 and Manila .PSI dropped 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively, while those in Singapore .STI and Mumbai .NSEI moved higher.

Shares in Thailand .SETI and the baht THB=TH were both weaker after the country reported that consumer price index rose 7.86% in August from a year earlier, the fastest pace in 14-years, but in-line with expectations.

Bank of Thailand's chair said that inflation is set to peak in the third quarter and is likely to be more than 6% this year.

Over the week, Asia-focused investors will be looking out for key inflation data from China, the Philippines and Taiwan, as well as an interest rate decision from the Malaysian central bank.

HIGHLIGHTS

** China's Shenzhen to adopt tiered COVID measures; Chengdu extends lockdown

** Yield on Indonesia's 10-year benchmark bond ID10YT=RR hits highest level since August 22

** S.Korea pledges pre-emptive action to stabilise markets

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0409 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.10

-18.00

.N225

-0.10

-4.06

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.44

-8.33

.SSEC

0.10

-12.37

India

INR=IN

-0.05

-6.90

.NSEI

0.35

1.42

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.15

-4.47

.JKSE

0.52

9.62

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-7.16

.KLSE

-0.04

-4.91

Philippines

PHP=

-0.11

-10.45

.PSI

-0.50

-6.50

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.58

-13.26

.KS11

-0.29

-19.32

Singapore

SGD=

-0.23

-3.95

.STI

0.25

2.88

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.49

-9.92

.TWII

0.03

-19.44

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.11

-9.14

.SETI

-0.30

-2.43

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

