EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso hits record low amid mixed Asian currencies

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.140

140.2

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.402

1.4024

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.580

30.531

-0.16

Korean won

1355.100

1354.9

-0.01

Baht

36.815

36.7

-0.31

Peso

56.820

56.64

-0.32

Rupiah

14850.000

14880

+0.20

Rupee

79.555

79.555

0.00

Ringgit

4.483

4.479

-0.09

Yuan

6.903

6.9066

+0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.140

115.08

-17.88

Sing dlr

1.402

1.3490

-3.76

Taiwan dlr

30.580

27.676

-9.50

Korean won

1355.100

1188.60

-12.29

Baht

36.815

33.39

-9.30

Peso

56.820

50.99

-10.26

Rupiah

14850.000

14250

-4.04

Rupee

79.555

74.33

-6.57

Ringgit

4.483

4.1640

-7.12

Yuan

6.903

6.3550

-7.94

