EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso hits record low amid mixed Asian currencies

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.140

140.2

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.402

1.4024

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.580

30.531

-0.16

Korean won

1355.100

1354.9

-0.01

Baht

36.815

36.7

-0.31

Peso

56.820

56.64

-0.32

Rupiah

14850.000

14880

+0.20

Rupee

79.555

79.555

0.00

Ringgit

4.483

4.479

-0.09

Yuan

6.903

6.9066

+0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.140

115.08

-17.88

Sing dlr

1.402

1.3490

-3.76

Taiwan dlr

30.580

27.676

-9.50

Korean won

1355.100

1188.60

-12.29

Baht

36.815

33.39

-9.30

Peso

56.820

50.99

-10.26

Rupiah

14850.000

14250

-4.04

Rupee

79.555

74.33

-6.57

Ringgit

4.483

4.1640

-7.12

Yuan

6.903

6.3550

-7.94

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More