EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso hits record low amid mixed Asian currencies

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.140
140.2
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.402
1.4024
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.580
30.531
-0.16
Korean won
1355.100
1354.9
-0.01
Baht
36.815
36.7
-0.31
Peso
56.820
56.64
-0.32
Rupiah
14850.000
14880
+0.20
Rupee
79.555
79.555
0.00
Ringgit
4.483
4.479
-0.09
Yuan
6.903
6.9066
+0.05
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.140
115.08
-17.88
Sing dlr
1.402
1.3490
-3.76
Taiwan dlr
30.580
27.676
-9.50
Korean won
1355.100
1188.60
-12.29
Baht
36.815
33.39
-9.30
Peso
56.820
50.99
-10.26
Rupiah
14850.000
14250
-4.04
Rupee
79.555
74.33
-6.57
Ringgit
4.483
4.1640
-7.12
Yuan
6.903
6.3550
-7.94
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
