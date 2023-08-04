EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso hits over 3-week low after inflation data

By Upasana Singh

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso hit a more than three-week low on Friday after data showed annual inflation softened in July due to slower increases in food and utility costs.

The peso PHP= weakened 0.4% and was down 1.4% for the week. Equities in Manila .PSI shed 0.1%.

While inflation cooled for a sixth straight month, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said that upside risks from wage and transport fare hikes and bottlenecks in food supply remain.

Year-to-date inflation stood at 6.8%, above the central bank's 2%-4% target for the year.

"In terms of monetary policy, we still think BSP's hiking cycle is over and that it is on a prolonged pause," analysts at Nomura said in a note.

"The bar for BSP to start its cutting cycle in the near term remains high, in our view, and will be carefully assessed by BSP with due consideration of the Fed outlook to avoid adding to FX pressures and the risk of capital outflows."

The central bank, scheduled to meet next on Aug. 17, has kept interest rates steady at its last two meetings.

Other currencies in emerging Asia traded cautiously ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report due later in the day that may provide clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.

The monthly payrolls update may well offer both Asian equities and Asian FX a much-needed breather for consolidation, UOB analysts said in a note.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= rose 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. The Singapore dollar SGD= traded flat.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC fell 0.8%, while the Thai baht THB=TH depreciated 0.2% following an announcement on Thursday which detailed that a parliamentary vote for the next prime minister would be postponed.

China's central bank will flexibly use policy tools to ensure reasonably ample liquidity in the banking system, an official said at a news conference, as investors looked for more signs of Beijing's resolve to bolster a faltering economy.

The yuan CNY=CFXS eased 0.1% and stocks in Shanghai .SSEC advanced 0.3%.

In other news, a Reuters poll showed Indonesia's economy likely grew 4.93% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, the slowest since the third quarter of 2021, due to weakening global demand for its exports.

The gross domestic product data will be published on Aug. 7.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with equities in Bangkok .SETI and Mumbai .NSEI gaining 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

Shares in Jakarta .JKSE shed 0.2%, while those in Taiwan .TWII retreated 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan's economy likely grew an annualised 3.1% in April-June to mark a third straight quarter of expansion, helped by resilience in exports despite slowing global demand - Reuters poll

** Thailand booked over 15 mln foreign arrivals in Jan-July period

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0628 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.13

-7.90

.N225

0.10

23.36

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.14

-3.92

.SSEC

0.28

6.48

India

INR=IN

-0.08

-0.08

.NSEI

0.67

7.77

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

+2.60

.JKSE

-0.22

0.47

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.24

-3.17

.KLSE

0.24

-3.35

Philippines

PHP=

-0.38

-0.04

.PSI

-0.12

0.03

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.76

-3.40

.KS11

0.02

16.52

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-0.11

.STI

-0.39

1.23

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.25

-3.14

.TWII

-0.30

19.14

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.20

-0.45

.SETI

0.41

-7.99

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.