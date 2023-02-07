EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains most among Asian currencies

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0223 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.350
131.05
-0.23
Sing dlr
1.325
1.3242
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
30.030
30.043
+0.04
Korean won
1255.600
1255.3
-0.02
Baht
33.46
33.67
+0.09
Peso
54.870
55.16
+0.53
Rupiah
15140.000
15140
0.00
Rupee
82.700
82.7
0.00
Ringgit
4.293
4.301
+0.19
Yuan
6.781
6.787
+0.09
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.350
131.110
-0.18
Sing dlr
1.325
1.340
+1.09
Taiwan dlr
30.030
30.708
+2.26
Korean won
1255.600
1264.500
+0.71
Baht
33.46
34.585
+3.32
Peso
54.870
55.670
+1.46
Rupiah
15140.000
15565.000
+2.81
Rupee
82.700
82.720
+0.02
Ringgit
4.293
4.400
+2.43
Yuan
6.781
6.900
+1.75
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
