EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains most among Asian currencies

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0223 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.350

131.05

-0.23

Sing dlr

1.325

1.3242

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.030

30.043

+0.04

Korean won

1255.600

1255.3

-0.02

Baht

33.46

33.67

+0.09

Peso

54.870

55.16

+0.53

Rupiah

15140.000

15140

0.00

Rupee

82.700

82.7

0.00

Ringgit

4.293

4.301

+0.19

Yuan

6.781

6.787

+0.09

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.350

131.110

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.325

1.340

+1.09

Taiwan dlr

30.030

30.708

+2.26

Korean won

1255.600

1264.500

+0.71

Baht

33.46

34.585

+3.32

Peso

54.870

55.670

+1.46

Rupiah

15140.000

15565.000

+2.81

Rupee

82.700

82.720

+0.02

Ringgit

4.293

4.400

+2.43

Yuan

6.781

6.900

+1.75

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

