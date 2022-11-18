EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains as c.bank vows to match Fed rate path

By Navya Mittal

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso notched its first gain in four days against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as greenback weakened and the country's central bank promised to hike interest rates in lock-step with the Federal Reserve.

The peso PHP= rose as much as 0.4%, recouping some of this week's earlier losses. Stocks in Manila .PSI inched up for the second straight session amid broader strength and were on track for their fifth consecutive weekly gain.

On Thursday, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) raised its key policy rate PHCBIR=ECI by 75 basis points.

Its governor said the bank would have to raise rates if the Fed tightens policy further to support the peso and prevent the currency's weakness from further stoking inflation.

"Additional BSP monetary tightening is in the pipeline given the context of high and above-target inflation, albeit at a less aggressive pace in the subsequent meetings," DBS analysts said in a note.

The peso has shed roughly 11% of its value so far this year and is among the worst performing emerging Asian currencies.

The dollar =USD eased 0.2%, as investors continued to wrangle with recent U.S. inflation and retail sales data and its impact on future Fed policy.

Bank Indonesia (BI) also hiked rates by 50 basis points (bps) on Thursday in a widely expected move. The bank's governor forecast inflation to cool further this month, which may signal a potential slow down in the pace of future rate hikes.

Stock markets in Jakarta .JKSE rose 0.5%. The rupiah IDR=, which has depreciated more than 9% this year, traded lower for the fifth straight session following last Friday's over 1% surge.

Thailand's benchmark stock index .SETI rose 0.2% but it was set to snap a run of four consecutive weeks of gains, while the baht THB=TH inched lower.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to grow at 4.5% year-on-year in the third quarter, according to Reuters Poll on Thursday.

Most other regional stock markets were bereft of sharp moves at the end of a week dominated by U.S. economic data, talks of the Fed potentially pivoting to a less hawkish approach to raising rates, and China easing some COVID-19 curbs.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 5 bps at 3.192%​​

** Inflation data from Singapore, Malaysia due next week

** Thailand awaits Q3 GDP and central bank policy decision next week

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0608 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.25

-17.70

.N225

-0.12

-3.11

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.43

-10.80

.SSEC

0.02

-14.39

India

INR=IN

-0.06

-9.02

.NSEI

-0.55

5.13

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

-9.12

.JKSE

0.54

7.62

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-8.48

.KLSE

0.06

-7.54

Philippines

PHP=

+0.42

-10.86

.PSI

0.21

-9.90

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.02

-11.20

.KS11

0.02

-17.94

Singapore

SGD=

+0.09

-1.75

.STI

-0.38

4.80

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.02

-11.15

.TWII

-0.21

-20.38

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.11

-6.86

.SETI

0.19

-2.39

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Reporting by Navya Mittal; Editing by Rashmi Aich

