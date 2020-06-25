EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains ahead of c.bank, trade fears shake confidence

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.) * Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks https://tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Philippines central bank likely to stand pat on rates * S. Korean shares drop nearly 2% * IMF slashes global economic projections By Shriya Ramakrishnan June 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, defying a broader selloff in Asian currencies, as investors bet the country would maintain a relative yield advantage by keeping interest rates unchanged at its central bank meeting. Stocks and currencies across the region were hit by global fears of surging coronavirus infections and fresh trade tensions, pulling money into the dollar and other traditional safe havens for capital. Stock markets of trade-dependent economies such as South Korea <.KS11>, Singapore <.STI> and Thailand <.SETI> were the worst hit, falling between 1.3% and 1.8%. South Korean shares and the won <KRW=KFTC> also faced pressure from a new government plan to widen capital gains taxes for retail investors.[nL4N2E13DI] In the Philippines, the peso <PHP=> gained as much as 0.2%, while its shares fell nearly 1%. Most analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to hold rates at 2.75% and assess the economic impact of three rate cuts this year, before making a decision on whether to ease policy further. [nL4N2DZ28J] While Philippine equities have seen net outflows every month this year, the peso is one of the top performing currencies in Asia's emerging markets with a 1.3% gain against the dollar so far in 2020. Inflation was averaging 2.5% to the end of May. "The central bank's ambition for maintaining positive real rates is expected to shore up demand in the bond market amid the global hunt for yields, which in turn should buffer the peso's appeal," said Han Tan, a market analyst at Cyprus-based trading and investing firm FXTM. A stronger dollar also put the brakes on the Thai baht <THB=TH> after two consecutive sessions of gains. Thailand's central bank on Wednesday said it would assess the need for steps to limit further appreciation of the currency, which is up about 7.4% from April lows. "It is notable that THB has so far ignored past measures and we think it will be a challenge to prevent further appreciation," TD Securities analysts said in a note. Financial markets in China and Taiwan were closed for holidays. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0357 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY FX YTD INDE STOCKS STOCKS % % X DAILY YTD % % Japan <JPY=> -0.16 +1.32 <.N2 -1.30 -5.99 25> India <INR=I 0.00 -5.73 <.NS -0.68 -15.88 N> EI> Indonesi <IDR=> -0.07 -1.49 <.JK -0.81 -21.83 a SE> Malaysia <MYR=> +0.00 -4.37 <.KL -0.69 -6.07 SE> Philippi <PHP=> +0.07 +1.26 <.PS -0.89 -21.51 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=K -0.55 -4.11 <.KS -1.83 -3.45 FTC> 11> Singapor <SGD=> +0.05 -3.43 <.ST -1.28 -19.48 e I> Thailand <THB=T -0.29 -3.24 <.SE -1.59 -16.94 H> TI> (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA (REPEAT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.