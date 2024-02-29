News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains 0.3%, Malaysian ringgit up 0.2%

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

February 29, 2024 — 09:14 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.340

149.98

-0.24

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3456

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

31.615

31.577

-0.12

Korean won

1331.500

1333.6

+0.16

Baht

35.885

35.885

+0.00

Peso

56.060

56.2

+0.25

Rupiah

15710.000

15710

+0.00

Rupee

82.913

82.9125

+0.00

Ringgit

4.735

4.742

+0.15

Yuan

7.196

7.1878

-0.12

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.340

141.060

-6.17

Sing dlr

1.345

1.319

-1.95

Taiwan dlr

31.615

30.735

-2.78

Korean won

1331.500

1288.000

-3.27

Baht

35.885

34.165

-4.79

Peso

56.060

55.388

-1.20

Rupiah

15710.000

15395.000

-2.01

Rupee

82.913

83.208

+0.36

Ringgit

4.735

4.590

-3.06

Yuan

7.196

7.098

-1.37

(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru)

((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

