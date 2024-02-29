EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains 0.3%, Malaysian ringgit up 0.2%

March 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.340
149.98
-0.24
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3456
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
31.615
31.577
-0.12
Korean won
1331.500
1333.6
+0.16
Baht
35.885
35.885
+0.00
Peso
56.060
56.2
+0.25
Rupiah
15710.000
15710
+0.00
Rupee
82.913
82.9125
+0.00
Ringgit
4.735
4.742
+0.15
Yuan
7.196
7.1878
-0.12
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.340
141.060
-6.17
Sing dlr
1.345
1.319
-1.95
Taiwan dlr
31.615
30.735
-2.78
Korean won
1331.500
1288.000
-3.27
Baht
35.885
34.165
-4.79
Peso
56.060
55.388
-1.20
Rupiah
15710.000
15395.000
-2.01
Rupee
82.913
83.208
+0.36
Ringgit
4.735
4.590
-3.06
Yuan
7.196
7.098
-1.37
(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru)
((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))
