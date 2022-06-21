EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso extends rout ahead of policy meeting, Asian stocks recover

By Savyata Mishra

June 21 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso trailed a broad recovery in Asian markets on Tuesday as the country's central bank was seen raising interest rates at a slower pace than its global peers, while other regional currencies gained on a weaker U.S. dollar.

The Philippine central bank will raise rates by a modest 25 basis points (bps) in June, according to a Reuters poll forecast, although some economists said it may opt for a 50 bps hike in the face of a depreciating peso, which is down nearly 6% this year.

The peso PHP= was set for its fifth straight session of losses, dipping 0.1% to hit its lowest since Oct 2018.

Similarly, a Reuters poll showed that Bank Indonesia, one of a few major Asian central banks not to have raised rates from a pandemic record low, will leave its key interest rate unchanged in June, with only a few economists betting on a 25 bps rate rise to stem imported inflation.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= snapped a five-day losing run to rise 0.3%, leading gains in the region.

Broadly though, a tepid dollar provided emerging currencies with some breathing space, with South Korea's won KRW=KFTC up 0.3% and Singapore's dollar SGD= 0.2% higher.

Oil prices rose 1%, pressuring the energy-sensitive Thai baht THB=TH and Indian rupee INR=IN.

The baht dropped to its lowest levels since Mar 2017, down 0.2%, while the rupee slipped 0.1%.

Emerging markets have been roiled by a selloff in the past week, haunted by global recession fears after an outsized rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which prompted a catch-up response from other central banks.

Additionally, central banks in Australia and South Korea on Tuesday increased their focus on rising inflation and suggested increased tightening ahead, adding to the hawkish tone taken by their peers globally.

"There is no denying that Fed hawks on a rampage will inadvertently invoke EM (emerging markets) Asia bears," said Vishnu Varathan, a strategist with Mizuho Bank.

Still, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.85% in early trading.

"Markets are taking a pause to re-assess the Fed outlook and forward growth risks. Some market participants are likely also adding back positions after last week’s broad selloff," said Duncan Keng Han Tan, a DBS analyst.

Equity markets in Malaysia .KLSE, Thailand .SETI and Singapore .STI and Indonesia .JKSE rose between 0.5% and 0.7% while those in South Korea .KS11 and India .NSEI were up at least 1%.

Stocks in Philippines were the sole underperformer, down 0.7%.

Looking ahead, investor focus will be on central bank meetings in Thailand and Indonesia later in the week, as well as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** In South Korea, Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS were up 0.51% and 1.38% respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS was up 0.36 percent after early losses.

** Jakarta's commercial court has delayed for a week the ratification of Garuda Indonesia's GIAA.JK deal to restructure the airline's more than $9 billion debt due to objections from two creditors, an administrator said

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0438 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.01

-14.79

.N225

2.14

-8.58

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.06

-4.97

.SSEC

0.18

-8.75

India

INR=IN

-0.09

-4.76

.NSEI

1.18

-10.50

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.27

-3.65

.JKSE

0.69

6.73

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.09

-5.28

.KLSE

0.56

-7.54

Philippines

PHP=

-0.33

-6.06

.PSI

-0.69

-11.68

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.20

-7.83

.KS11

0.97

-18.92

Singapore

SGD=

+0.28

-2.58

.STI

0.69

-0.19

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.09

-6.81

.TWII

2.05

-13.92

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.21

-5.65

.SETI

0.53

-5.44

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.