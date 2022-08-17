EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso eases ahead of likely rate hike; Fed minutes awaited

By Sameer Manekar

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asian currencies held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from its recent meeting to get a sense of its stance on rates, while the Philippine peso slipped ahead of the central bank's policy meeting.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC was the top loser in the region, depreciating as much as 0.2%, while the Philippine peso PHP= shed 0.16%.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expected to follow its July surprise rate hike with a half-point rise on Thursday and another quarter-point hike next month to catch up with its peers in containing soaring inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

Analysts at ING, DBS, OCBC and Mizuho Bank expect a 50 bp hike to its key overnight borrowing rate to contain inflation which is hovering near four-year highs.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said in a forum on Wednesday the central bank was "ready to take the necessary policy actions" to combat inflation, and added that current policy settings remain supportive of economic growth.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, slipped marginally in Asia trading hours ahead of the Fed minutes and U.S. retail sales for July. USD/

"Should the Minutes indicate a greater shift towards a data-dependent approach with more concerns of recession risks, markets may perceive the committee to be less hawkish and U.S. dollar could ease further," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Meanwhile, data from Singapore showed non-oil domestic exports grew more-than-expected in July, but the pace of expansion was slower than last month's. The Singapore dollar SGD= remained flat, while stocks .STI advanced 0.3%.

The Thai baht THB=TH fell marginally, but had trimmed losses from earlier in the week on expectations that the economy would continue to grow in the second half of the year as tourism picks up.

Among regional stock markets, Thailand .SETI, Malaysia .KLSE, and the Philippines .PSI advanced between 0.3% and 0.5%, while South Korea .KS11 declined 0.6%.

Markets in Indonesia .JKSE, IDR= were closed on account of a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India 10-year benchmark yields fall 7.6 basis points to 7.213%

** Indonesia president proposes $206 bln budget for 2023

** Japan trade gap widens in July as imports surge

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0357 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.07

-14.20

.N225

0.90

1.17

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.12

-6.28

.SSEC

0.28

-9.69

India

INR=IN

+0.42

-6.29

.NSEI

0.24

2.96

Indonesia

IDR=

-

-3.49

.JKSE

-

8.39

Malaysia

MYR=

0.00

-6.72

.KLSE

0.33

-0.89

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-8.65

.PSI

0.42

-3.41

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.21

-9.32

.KS11

-0.62

-15.44

Singapore

SGD=

-0.06

-2.19

.STI

0.33

4.51

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.01

-7.74

.TWII

0.07

-15.30

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.13

-5.72

.SETI

0.46

-1.22

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

