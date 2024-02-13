EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso down 0.5%, S.Korean won declines 0.7%

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.550
150.79
+0.16
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3508
+0.06
Korean won
1337.100
1328.1
-0.67
Baht
36.080
36.03
-0.14
Peso
56.210
55.94
-0.48
Rupee
83.003
83.0025
+0.00
Ringgit
4.781
4.764
-0.36
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.550
141.060
-6.30
Sing dlr
1.350
1.319
-2.29
Taiwan dlr
31.358
30.735
-1.99
Korean won
1337.100
1288.000
-3.67
Baht
36.080
34.165
-5.31
Peso
56.210
55.388
-1.46
Rupiah
15590.000
15395.000
-1.25
Rupee
83.003
83.208
+0.25
Ringgit
4.781
4.590
-3.99
Yuan
7.193
7.098
-1.32
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
