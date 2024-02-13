News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso down 0.5%, S.Korean won declines 0.7%

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

February 13, 2024 — 09:14 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.550

150.79

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3508

+0.06

Korean won

1337.100

1328.1

-0.67

Baht

36.080

36.03

-0.14

Peso

56.210

55.94

-0.48

Rupee

83.003

83.0025

+0.00

Ringgit

4.781

4.764

-0.36

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.550

141.060

-6.30

Sing dlr

1.350

1.319

-2.29

Taiwan dlr

31.358

30.735

-1.99

Korean won

1337.100

1288.000

-3.67

Baht

36.080

34.165

-5.31

Peso

56.210

55.388

-1.46

Rupiah

15590.000

15395.000

-1.25

Rupee

83.003

83.208

+0.25

Ringgit

4.781

4.590

-3.99

Yuan

7.193

7.098

-1.32

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

