EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso down 0.3% among tepid Asian currencies

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.160
149.3
+0.09
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3459
+0.10
Baht
35.915
35.88
-0.10
Peso
56.075
55.89
-0.33
Rupiah
15620.000
15630
+0.06
Rupee
83.035
83.035
+0.00
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.160
141.060
-5.43
Sing dlr
1.345
1.319
-1.89
Taiwan dlr
31.358
30.735
-1.99
Korean won
1328.200
1288.000
-3.03
Baht
35.915
34.165
-4.87
Peso
56.075
55.388
-1.23
Rupiah
15620.000
15395.000
-1.44
Rupee
83.035
83.208
+0.21
Ringgit
4.760
4.590
-3.57
Yuan
7.193
7.098
-1.32
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
