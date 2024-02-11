EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso down 0.3% among tepid Asian currencies

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.160

149.3

+0.09

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3459

+0.10

Baht

35.915

35.88

-0.10

Peso

56.075

55.89

-0.33

Rupiah

15620.000

15630

+0.06

Rupee

83.035

83.035

+0.00

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.160

141.060

-5.43

Sing dlr

1.345

1.319

-1.89

Taiwan dlr

31.358

30.735

-1.99

Korean won

1328.200

1288.000

-3.03

Baht

35.915

34.165

-4.87

Peso

56.075

55.388

-1.23

Rupiah

15620.000

15395.000

-1.44

Rupee

83.035

83.208

+0.21

Ringgit

4.760

4.590

-3.57

Yuan

7.193

7.098

-1.32

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.