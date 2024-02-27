EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso declines 0.4%; most Asian FX subdued

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.400
150.5
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3438
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
31.570
31.55
-0.06
Korean won
1332.400
1331
-0.11
Baht
35.870
35.85
-0.06
Peso
56.160
55.965
-0.35
Rupiah
15660.000
15635
-0.16
Rupee
82.898
82.8975
+0.00
Ringgit
4.759
4.76
+0.02
Yuan
7.199
7.1981
-0.01
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.400
141.060
-6.21
Sing dlr
1.344
1.319
-1.86
Taiwan dlr
31.570
30.735
-2.64
Korean won
1332.400
1288.000
-3.33
Baht
35.870
34.165
-4.75
Peso
56.160
55.388
-1.37
Rupiah
15660.000
15395.000
-1.69
Rupee
82.898
83.208
+0.37
Ringgit
4.759
4.590
-3.55
Yuan
7.199
7.098
-1.40
(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
