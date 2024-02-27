EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso declines 0.4%; most Asian FX subdued

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.400

150.5

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3438

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

31.570

31.55

-0.06

Korean won

1332.400

1331

-0.11

Baht

35.870

35.85

-0.06

Peso

56.160

55.965

-0.35

Rupiah

15660.000

15635

-0.16

Rupee

82.898

82.8975

+0.00

Ringgit

4.759

4.76

+0.02

Yuan

7.199

7.1981

-0.01

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.400

141.060

-6.21

Sing dlr

1.344

1.319

-1.86

Taiwan dlr

31.570

30.735

-2.64

Korean won

1332.400

1288.000

-3.33

Baht

35.870

34.165

-4.75

Peso

56.160

55.388

-1.37

Rupiah

15660.000

15395.000

-1.69

Rupee

82.898

83.208

+0.37

Ringgit

4.759

4.590

-3.55

Yuan

7.199

7.098

-1.40

(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

