EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso declines 0.3%, Indonesian rupiah down 0.2%

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.480

150.69

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3441

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.565

31.55

-0.05

Korean won

1330.300

1331.1

+0.06

Baht

35.850

35.9

+0.14

Peso

56.090

55.95

-0.25

Rupiah

15655.000

15625

-0.19

Rupee

82.890

82.89

+0.00

Ringgit

4.777

4.775

-0.04

Yuan

7.198

7.198

-0.00

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.480

141.060

-6.26

Sing dlr

1.344

1.319

-1.82

Taiwan dlr

31.565

30.735

-2.63

Korean won

1330.300

1288.000

-3.18

Baht

35.850

34.165

-4.70

Peso

56.090

55.388

-1.25

Rupiah

15655.000

15395.000

-1.66

Rupee

82.890

83.208

+0.38

Ringgit

4.777

4.590

-3.91

Yuan

7.198

7.098

-1.39

