EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso declines 0.3%, Indonesian rupiah down 0.2%

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.480
150.69
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3441
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.565
31.55
-0.05
Korean won
1330.300
1331.1
+0.06
Baht
35.850
35.9
+0.14
Peso
56.090
55.95
-0.25
Rupiah
15655.000
15625
-0.19
Rupee
82.890
82.89
+0.00
Ringgit
4.777
4.775
-0.04
Yuan
7.198
7.198
-0.00
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.480
141.060
-6.26
Sing dlr
1.344
1.319
-1.82
Taiwan dlr
31.565
30.735
-2.63
Korean won
1330.300
1288.000
-3.18
Baht
35.850
34.165
-4.70
Peso
56.090
55.388
-1.25
Rupiah
15655.000
15395.000
-1.66
Rupee
82.890
83.208
+0.38
Ringgit
4.777
4.590
-3.91
Yuan
7.198
7.098
-1.39
(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru)
((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))
