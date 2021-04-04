EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso and Japanese yen edge higher; Most other Asian FX flat

April 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Change on the day at 0202 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.580

110.71

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3457

+0.05

Korean won

1127.100

1127.5

+0.04

Baht

31.280

31.29

+0.03

Peso

48.485

48.547

+0.13

Rupiah

14510.000

14520

+0.07

Rupee

73.105

73.105

0.00

Ringgit

4.138

4.138

0.00

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.580

103.24

-6.64

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3209

-1.79

Korean won

1127.100

1086.20

-3.63

Baht

31.280

29.96

-4.22

Peso

48.485

48.01

-0.98

Rupiah

14510.000

14040

-3.24

Rupee

73.105

73.07

-0.05

Ringgit

4.138

4.0200

-2.85

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

