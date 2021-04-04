EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso and Japanese yen edge higher; Most other Asian FX flat
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.580 110.71 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.345 1.3457 +0.05 Korean won 1127.100 1127.5 +0.04 Baht 31.280 31.29 +0.03 Peso 48.485 48.547 +0.13 Rupiah 14510.000 14520 +0.07 Rupee 73.105 73.105 0.00 Ringgit 4.138 4.138 0.00
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.580
103.24
-6.64
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3209
-1.79
Korean won
1127.100
1086.20
-3.63
Baht
31.280
29.96
-4.22
Peso
48.485
48.01
-0.98
Rupiah
14510.000
14040
-3.24
Rupee
73.105
73.07
-0.05
Ringgit
4.138
4.0200
-2.85
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
