EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine hits 2-month high as curbs ease, Thai politics weigh
By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped nearly 2% on Tuesday as an easing of coronavirus restrictions cheered investors, while Thai markets headed for a fifth session of losses as anti-government protests dented hopes for a domestic economic recovery.
The Philippines, one of Asia's worst hit countries in the pandemic, shortened curfew hours in Manila and eased regulations on stay-at-home orders on Monday, just a week after a ban on non-essential overseas travel was lifted.
With most emerging Asian currency and stock markets trading lower, Manila's benchmark stock index .PSI surged 1.9% to its highest since Aug. 19, boosted by gains in blue-chip consumer stocks.
"Risk appetite seems to be improving as the nation gears up for a broader and stronger economic rebound," said Jennifer Lomboy, a fixed income fund manager at First Metro Asset Management.
Markets also drew relief from the timely passage of the 2021 budget, after a leadership row nearly derailed debates on the spending plan aimed at underpinning a recovery for the economy
"This gives the senate a two-week head start to study the bill before sessions resume in November, hence (there is a) low probability for a re-enacted budget," Lomboy added.
Thai stocks .SETI dipped another 0.3% to trade around six-month intraday lows touched in the previous session, while the baht THB=TH weakened as thousands of protesters took to the streets in Bangkok on Monday, defying a ban on demonstrations.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's cabinet agreed on Tuesday to hold a special session of parliament next week, Thai media said.
"We had factored in rising political uncertainties, but the political situation now is worse than expected," analysts at CGS-CIMB Research said in a note.
"We remain cautious on the Thai market and prefer sectors and companies that are less reliant on the domestic market."
Thailand has already suffered a record $9.16 billion in equity outflows so far this year, exchange data shows.
Other stock markets and currencies across the region traded lower as doubts about a stimulus package in the United State and record daily coronavirus infections in Europe steered investors away from riskier bets.
The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Taiwan dollar TWD=TP stood out with gains of 0.2% and 0.9% respectively against the greenback.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 3.1 basis points at 6.659%
** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Toba Pulp Lestari Tbk PT INRU.JK down 6.99% at 865 rupiah; Citra Tubindo Tbk PT CTBN.JK down 6.98% at 2930 rupiah
** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Jollibee Foods Corp JFC.PS up 9.31% at 169 pesos, GT Capital Holdings Inc GTCAP.PS up 6.11% at 434 pesos, Ayala Land Inc ALI.PS up 5.03% at 31.35 pesos
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0700 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
-0.09
+2.93
.N225
-0.44
-0.38
China
CNY=CFXS
-0.04
+4.18
.SSEC
0.42
9.07
India
INR=IN
+0.06
-2.65
.NSEI
0.56
-1.89
Indonesia
IDR=
-0.07
-5.45
.JKSE
-0.85
-19.31
Malaysia
MYR=
-0.14
-1.33
.KLSE
-0.13
-4.57
Philippines
PHP=
-0.06
+4.29
.PSI
1.55
-21.78
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
+0.23
+1.49
.KS11
0.50
7.31
Singapore
SGD=
+0.05
-0.94
.STI
-0.53
-21.50
Taiwan
TWD=TP
+0.90
+4.92
.TWII
-0.36
7.21
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.19
-4.26
.SETI
-0.29
-23.71
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra; editing by Patrick Graham)
