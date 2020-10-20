EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine hits 2-month high as curbs ease, Thai politics weigh

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped nearly 2% on Tuesday as an easing of coronavirus restrictions cheered investors, while Thai markets headed for a fifth session of losses as anti-government protests dented hopes for a domestic economic recovery.

The Philippines, one of Asia's worst hit countries in the pandemic, shortened curfew hours in Manila and eased regulations on stay-at-home orders on Monday, just a week after a ban on non-essential overseas travel was lifted.

With most emerging Asian currency and stock markets trading lower, Manila's benchmark stock index .PSI surged 1.9% to its highest since Aug. 19, boosted by gains in blue-chip consumer stocks.

"Risk appetite seems to be improving as the nation gears up for a broader and stronger economic rebound," said Jennifer Lomboy, a fixed income fund manager at First Metro Asset Management.

Markets also drew relief from the timely passage of the 2021 budget, after a leadership row nearly derailed debates on the spending plan aimed at underpinning a recovery for the economy

"This gives the senate a two-week head start to study the bill before sessions resume in November, hence (there is a) low probability for a re-enacted budget," Lomboy added.

Thai stocks .SETI dipped another 0.3% to trade around six-month intraday lows touched in the previous session, while the baht THB=TH weakened as thousands of protesters took to the streets in Bangkok on Monday, defying a ban on demonstrations.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's cabinet agreed on Tuesday to hold a special session of parliament next week, Thai media said.

"We had factored in rising political uncertainties, but the political situation now is worse than expected," analysts at CGS-CIMB Research said in a note.

"We remain cautious on the Thai market and prefer sectors and companies that are less reliant on the domestic market."

Thailand has already suffered a record $9.16 billion in equity outflows so far this year, exchange data shows.

Other stock markets and currencies across the region traded lower as doubts about a stimulus package in the United State and record daily coronavirus infections in Europe steered investors away from riskier bets.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Taiwan dollar TWD=TP stood out with gains of 0.2% and 0.9% respectively against the greenback.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 3.1 basis points at 6.659%

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Toba Pulp Lestari Tbk PT INRU.JK down 6.99% at 865 rupiah; Citra Tubindo Tbk PT CTBN.JK down 6.98% at 2930 rupiah

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Jollibee Foods Corp JFC.PS up 9.31% at 169 pesos, GT Capital Holdings Inc GTCAP.PS up 6.11% at 434 pesos, Ayala Land Inc ALI.PS up ​ 5.03% at 31.35 pesos

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0700 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.09

+2.93

.N225

-0.44

-0.38

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

+4.18

.SSEC

0.42

9.07

India

INR=IN

+0.06

-2.65

.NSEI

0.56

-1.89

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

-5.45

.JKSE

-0.85

-19.31

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.14

-1.33

.KLSE

-0.13

-4.57

Philippines

PHP=

-0.06

+4.29

.PSI

1.55

-21.78

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.23

+1.49

.KS11

0.50

7.31

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

-0.94

.STI

-0.53

-21.50

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.90

+4.92

.TWII

-0.36

7.21

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.19

-4.26

.SETI

-0.29

-23.71

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra; editing by Patrick Graham)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

